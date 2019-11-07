No More Wardrobe Snags - Snag Tights Launches into U.S. Fashion Market

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Snag Tights, the inclusive U.K.-based tights and pantyhose e-tailer, is excited to announce its U.S. launch, now offering its wide selection of innovative, body positive hosiery products to customers across all 50 states.

Created and founded by Brie Read in April 2018, following a negative and unforgettable experience with ill-fitting tights, Read discovered that traditional tights sizes varied in length, but not width. In fact, as a result she found that 90% of women today still can't find hosiery that are suited for their bodies. Inspired to fill a gap in the market, Read founded Snag, providing a product that properly fits all shapes and sizes, stays in the place its meant to be, and encourages wearers to embrace their natural figures.

"Our core mission has always been to provide accessible products for everyone, no matter what size, shape, age , or gender," said Read, Founder and CEO of Snag. "We are proud to play our part in leading the way in the body positivity movement by creating a product that truly fits, so that all people, teeny tiny or super curvy, feel acknowledged."

Snag's inclusive offerings come in genuinely different sizes just like the individuals who wear them. Varying in height, width and measurement around the waist, tights range from size AB – G (i.e. 2/4 – 32), and come in a variety of colors and deniers from classic black, to bright reds, purple, mustard, and more. Product is available for purchase online only via the brand website, beginning at $12, so they can be enjoyed by all.

The collection of Snag tights are made with comfort, style, fit and function in mind above all else. To ensure product developments are meeting consumers' growing wants, needs and demands, the brand listens to its empowered community – now on an international level – as they continue to expand its extensive collection.

As such, in conjunction with the new U.S. launch, Snag is also unveiling a new line of Merino Wool Tights – a material that is not typically offered in extended sizes. Carrying out the brand's ongoing mission in providing quality, mindfully produced products, the new collection will feature a durable and ethically sourced knit material, created with the finest, high-quality Merino Wool. The collection will be available for purchase mid-November for $20 per pair.

"Whether for work or play, tights are an everyday essential that everyone should be able to enjoy wearing," said Read. "We welcome U.S. customers with open arms and are thrilled for them to snag a pair of tights and join our tight-knit community."

About Snag

Created in April 2018 by Founder and CEO, Brie Read, named Start-Up Entrepreneur of the Year at the Barclays Entrepreneur Awards 2019, Snag provides tights that genuinely and comfortably fit, regardless of size, shape, age or gender. Snag uses a unique sizing system with products that vary in height, length and width, offering different sizes just like the individuals who wear them. The collection features a variety of both classic and fun colorways and deniers with accessible price points starting at $12 to ensure that they can be enjoyed by all.

