No more yelling at smart speakers: New TI Burr-Brown™ audio ADC enables far-field voice capture at four times the distance

Smart home systems face challenges with far-field audio capture. In today's systems, a limited number of microphones and restricted signal processing capability make it difficult to capture and understand voice commands in loud environments. To meet this challenge, the TLV320ADC5140 enables engineers to improve audio capture from across rooms and boost recognition of soft-spoken commands in applications such as high-end smart speakers, sound bars, wireless speakers, high definition TVs, IP network cameras, teleconferencing systems and smart appliances. The ADC, which joins the portfolio of TI Burr-Brown premium audio devices, including high-performance Class-D amplifiers, data converters and operational amplifiers, can also help engineers save system design costs by reducing the number of microphones in the array.

Key features and benefits of the TLV320ADC5140

Clear audio capture in any environment in beamforming systems: The TLV320ADC5140 has a built-in 120-dB dynamic range enhancer (DRE). At a system level, the DRE scheme boosts low-volume audio signals while maintaining low-distortion recordings, even at close proximity to the speaker output. The DRE also improves far-field, high-fidelity recordings in all environments.

The TLV320ADC5140 has a built-in 120-dB dynamic range enhancer (DRE). At a system level, the DRE scheme boosts low-volume audio signals while maintaining low-distortion recordings, even at close proximity to the speaker output. The DRE also improves far-field, high-fidelity recordings in all environments. High-quality voice compatibility with premium microphones: The TLV320ADC5140 is the first ADC that fully supports the latest high signal-to-noise-ratio microphones with greater than 106-dB dynamic range.

The TLV320ADC5140 is the first ADC that fully supports the latest high signal-to-noise-ratio microphones with greater than 106-dB dynamic range. Unprecedented integration to enable versatile system design: Allowing for system flexibility with conversion of as many as four analog or eight digital microphones (or a combination thereof), the TLV320ADC5140 also includes programmable features such as gain and phase calibration to equalize microphone-array mismatches. Other features include a programmable gain amplifier, high-pass filters, channel mixing, and linear phase or ultra-low-latency decimation filters.

Allowing for system flexibility with conversion of as many as four analog or eight digital microphones (or a combination thereof), the TLV320ADC5140 also includes programmable features such as gain and phase calibration to equalize microphone-array mismatches. Other features include a programmable gain amplifier, high-pass filters, channel mixing, and linear phase or ultra-low-latency decimation filters. Small size with low system power consumption: Using built-in features of the TLV320ADC5140, engineers can offload digital signal processing tasks, allowing them to shrink their designs without sacrificing system reliability. Power consumption is only 9.5 mW per channel at 48 kHz.

Package, availability and pricing

The TLV320ADC5140 is available now through the TI store. Offered in 4-mm-by-4-mm, 24-pin wafer quad flatpack no-lead (WQFN) packaging, it is priced at US$2.99 in 1,000-unit quantities. The TLV320ADC5140 quad-channel 768-kHz TI Burr-Brown™ audio ADC evaluation module, ADC5140EVM-PDK, is available for $199 in limited quantities.

Find out more about TI's TLV320ADC5140

About Texas Instruments



From connected cars and intelligent homes to self-monitoring health devices and automated factories, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) products are at work in virtually every type of electronic system. With operations in more than 30 countries, we engineer, manufacture, test and sell analog and embedded semiconductor chips. Our employees, about 30,000 worldwide, are driven by core values of integrity, innovation and commitment, and work every day to shape the future of technology. Learn more at www.TI.com.

Trademarks



TI Burr-Brown and E2E are trademarks of Texas Instruments. All registered trademarks and other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Texas Instruments

Related Links

http://www.ti.com

