No Needles, No Surgery, Just a Quick Swish of The WAND™ to Tone and Tighten Skin in 60 Seconds

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UK-based beauty sensation, Crystal Clear Skincare, announces the US launch of The WAND™, the first at-home facial clinically proven to tone and tighten skin for an immediate lifting effect. For the first time, the UK's premier luxury aesthetic line celebrated as "brilliant," "addicting," and "amazing" is available to customers in the US. Discover the British-born skincare revolution everybody is talking about: The WAND™ instant facelift designed to visibly smooth and firm skin in just 60 seconds. At last, the immediate results offered at upscale aesthetic clinics are available in an easy, at-home facial.

Explore the newest beauty tech product, The WAND™ instant facelift, online at CrystalClearUSA.com. Find Crystal Clear Skincare on Instagram @CrystalClearSkincare.USA and search #ccskincare to see incredible real-life results. "Having spent a fortune on so-called miracle creams," explains Crystal Clear CEO and Founder Sharon Hilditch, MBE, "I decided to save my money and make skincare that actually performs miracles." This all-new product, The WAND™ does just that, complete with gentler and more intense vibration settings for a fully customizable facial experience.

The WAND™ works like magic, using innovative sonic technology vibrations to ensure deep penetration of the company's proprietary pharma grade hyaluronic acid - the highest pure-grade formulation on the market and included with The WAND™. This signature serum contains a unique blend of both high-weight and low-weight hyaluronic acid to help firm and plump cells from above and below the skin's surface while creating a thin moisture layer to protect and intensely hydrate. With consistent use, The WAND™ is clinically proven to firm skin by up to 45% and reduce up to 27% of fine lines and wrinkles. Simply power up The WAND™ and roll in an upward motion over entire face and neck for that dewy-fresh, camera-ready look in just 60 seconds.

"Having spent a fortune on so-called miracle creams," explains Crystal Clear CEO and Founder Sharon Hilditch, MBE, "I decided to save my money and make skincare that actually performs miracles." This all-new product, The WAND™ does just that, complete with gentler and more intense vibration settings for a fully customizable facial experience. Retailing at $199, The WAND™ is designed to safely treat even the most sensitive areas, including the delicate skin around the eyes. Instantly reduce eye puffiness while firming and lifting the upper brow and tightening skin around the neck and décolletage.

No needles. No surgery. Just great looking skin with a quick swish of The WAND™. Discover why British customers are "obsessed" with this UK-based brand and learn more about The WAND™ and new pharma grade hyaluronic serum at CrystalClearUSA.com . Experience The WAND™ and meet creator Sharon Hilditch, MBE at booth #I305 at the Indie Beauty Expo on August 21st and 22nd at Pier 94, 711 12th Avenue in New York. Contact Leigh-Anne Anderson to book an interview with Sharon while she is here from London: 219688@email4pr.com. Find Crystal Clear Skincare on Instagram @CrystalClearSkincare.USA and search #ccskincare to explore incredible real-life results.

Explore the newest beauty tech product, The WAND™ instant facelift, online at CrystalClearUSA.com . Find Crystal Clear Skincare on Instagram @CrystalClearSkincare.USA and search #ccskincare to see incredible real-life results.

Media Contact:

Leigh-Anne Anderson

310.990.5752

219688@email4pr.com

SOURCE Crystal Clear Skincare

Related Links

http://CrystalClearUSA.com

