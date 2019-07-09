No Offseason for Arts & Culture in The Palm Beaches

Cutting Corners: A Stickwork Exhibit Mounts Botanical Garden – West Palm Beach Designed by internationally acclaimed artist Patrick Dougherty, this massive sculpture is created from 30,000 pounds of willow. Visitors are invited to wander through, admire and become part of a living art experience. Tickets cost $10 for general admission; $5 for children ages 5-12 and are free for members. The exhibit is open daily from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Shakespeare by the Sea XXIX production of: Romeo & Juliet

Seabreeze Amphitheater at Carlin Park – Jupiter

You may know the story of Romeo & Juliet, but have you ever seen it by the sea? Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation and Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival invite visitors to bring a beach chair, blanket, food and enjoy the show. Performances take place Thursday-Sunday evening from 8 – 10 p.m. from July 11 – 21. Admission is free of charge but a $5 donation per person is suggested.

Seven Solos

Cornell Art Museum at Old School Square – Delray Beach

This exhibition features seven, site-specific immersive experiences created by seven featured artists and can only be seen at the Cornell Art Museum at Old School Square. Tickets cost $8 for general admission, $5 for seniors ages 65+ and students with valid ID. Tickets are free for children under 12, Old School Square members and for veterans.

Palm Beach Chamber Music Festival

Various venues; visit website for details

This annual performance series is South Florida's only summer chamber music festival – taking place at three unique venues in The Palm Beaches. This season includes four programs featuring vibrant compositions by Brahms, Chopin, Haydn, Beethoven, Arthur Foote, Ernest Bloch and others. Tickets are $30 or $100 for 4-concert subscription.

John Ransom Phillips: Love of Artists

Boca Raton Museum of Art – Boca Raton

Experience vividly colorful watercolors and oil paintings at John Ransom Phillips: Love of Artists. Ransom Phillips' recent watercolors are not art-historical; rather they are psychological and symbolic representations of artists. Combining abstraction, figuration and his own poetic language written beneath each image, he distills what he considers the essence of the artist's work. The exhibit runs through Sunday, August 11. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and free of charge for members, children and students valid with ID.

Biennial 2019

Cultural Council of Palm Beach County – Lake Worth Beach

Every two years, professional Palm Beach County artists working in a wide variety of media showcase their work in the Cultural Council's biennial summer exhibition. This year, the exhibition features 33 artists. Prizes were awarded to three of those local artists for Best of Show, Second Place and Third Place. Patrons can vote for their favorite through July 27 for the People's Choice award. The exhibit runs through Saturday, Aug. 10 Tuesdays-Saturdays. Admission is free of charge.

For more information on these and other outstanding cultural events in The Palm Beaches, visit www.palmbeachculture.com for a complete calendar of cultural experiences.

About Florida's Cultural Capital®

The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated art and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.

The Cultural Council of Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida's Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council's complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, custom itineraries and enhanced access to local events, talent and venues.

