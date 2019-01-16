No One Gets You a Bigger Refund or You Get $100!

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the biggest tax reform in 30 years causing uncertainty, Jackson Hewitt Tax Service® is doing even more to ease taxpayers' concerns over refunds with its No One Gets You a Bigger Refund promotion. For the first time, when clients switch to Jackson Hewitt, they could get $100 and their tax prep fees back if someone else gets them a bigger federal refund.* This is a limited-time offer for new clients.

"With 35 years of experience, we're confident that taxes are done right at Jackson Hewitt and that taxpayers will get the maximum refund available to them. No one can get you a bigger refund or you get $100 and your tax preparation fees back," said Alan D. Ferber, CEO of Jackson Hewitt. "Due to the largest tax reform in 30 years, this tax filing season is going to be different for Americans and our Tax Pros are ready to ease clients' worries and assist them through the tax code changes to find every credit and deduction available to them."

Furthermore, a recent Jackson Hewitt survey conducted by ResearchNow found that 55% of respondents think that tax reform will impact them when they file their taxes this year – with 29% of those people thinking they will pay more and 26% thinking they'll pay less in taxes. Taxpayers can rest assured knowing that Tax Pros at Jackson Hewitt are doing their taxes correctly and know the changes.

*To qualify for this offer, taxpayers must be a new client of Jackson Hewitt who didn't file with the company last tax season, their tax preparation fees must be at least $150, and the promotion may not be combined with other offers.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead with Maximum Refund and 100% Accuracy Guarantees. With close to 6,000 franchised and company-owned locations, including 3,000 in Walmart stores, and online and mobile tax solutions, Jackson Hewitt makes it convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit www.jacksonhewitt.com or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

About No One Gets You A Bigger Refund

FEDERAL RETURNS ONLY

Limited Time Offer. Minimum Tax Preparation fee of $150 applies.

For new customers only: If, after Jackson Hewitt files your tax return, you are entitled to a larger Federal refund, you'll get $100 in addition to our Maximum Refund Guarantee (the tax preparation fees paid to us for that filed return). Other product and service fees excluded. You must file an amended return with another paid tax preparation company and/or online provider by April 15, 2019 and submit your claim no later than October 14, 2019 with proof that the IRS accepted the positions taken on the amended return. Same tax facts must apply. Most offices are independently owned and operated.

Methodology

The 2018 Jackson Hewitt survey was conducted online by ResearchNow from December 10-12, 2018, among 1,233 American adults aged 18 and older. Respondents to the survey were selected from those who volunteered to participate in online surveys. One thousand two hundred thirty-three complete surveys were collected using the sample framework based on U.S. Census data for age, ethnicity, gender, region, and income.

