"No Perchlorate, Yes Non-electrolysis"...CJ FNT Introduces Natural Cysteine

FlavorNrich™ MASTER C L-Cysteine gives a healthier alternative to the market with growing demands for natural cysteine with no perchlorates

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ Food & Nutrition Tech (CJ FNT) launched an online campaign showcasing its FlavorNrich™ MASTER C L-Cysteine to serve the growing demand for non-electrolytic cysteine.

An increasing number of consumers now seek products with a 'clean label,' 'natural ingredients,' and also a safer, non-electrolytic cysteine.
Cysteine, one of 20 amino acids, is a key precursor for creating a savory flavor through the Maillard reaction, interacting with reducing sugars to give browned food its distinctive taste. It is typically produced from animal materials through acid hydrolysis or produced by fermentation with synthetic processes such as electrolysis. Cysteine is becoming a crucial part of the future ingredient market as it is used for a wide range of products from pet food to hair care, alternative meat, and future food ingredients. And since it is an essential ingredient for meat-like flavors in animal-free products, its market position will become more solid as the market for alternative meats grows.

Yet, there are still unmet needs for safer non-electrolytic cysteine as more consumers now look for products with "clean label" and "natural ingredients."

Cysteines in the current market are generally produced by "Acid-hydrolysis" with animal feathers or "Electrolysis process"; both are considered "Synthetic" processes that change a material's original molecular structure, meaning cysteines produced by them are not suitable as "Natural flavor" under the food regulations in the United States and Europe. They also cause concerns over animal welfare and sustainability.

In addition, Some Cysteines produced by the electrolysis process in the market could contain perchlorates more than the permitted level, since perchlorates can be formed by the electrolysis process. High exposure to perchlorates can interfere with iodide uptake into the thyroid gland, disrupting thyroid functions and potentially leading to a reduction in thyroid hormone production. These all lead to growing demands for natural, non-electrolysis cysteines with no perchlorates.

FlavorNrich™ MASTER C L-Cysteine gives an alternative. It is manufactured through only minimal process defined by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the European Union. It is produced by a microbial fermentation process that does not involve electrolysis. As a result, FlavorNrich™ MASTER C is qualified as a "natural flavor" by the standards of the USDA's Organic Program and the regulations of the US Food and Drug Administration and EU.

"FlavorNrich™ MASTER C L-Cysteine is a fermentation-based, non-electrolysis cysteine made by CJ's advanced biotechnologies." Said CJ FNT. "It would be a great alternative for our global FMCG customers seeking for natural ingredients for their products." 

About CJ Food & Nutrition Tech (CJ FNT)

CJ Food & Nutrition Tech (CJ FNT) is CJ CheilJedang's newly established business unit tasked with leading innovations and enhancing wellness in the food and nutritional ingredient market by synergizing CJ's top-notch food and bio business capabilities. With premium brands for food & nutrition ingredient solutions, CJ FNT leads the trends for natural and plant-based products with more than 200 R&D experts. It understands customer needs for increased efficiency and meeting sustainability market trends. Pursuing growth with clients, partner companies, and the health community, CJ FNT envisions becoming the "global total solution provider" enabling healthier and sustainable lifestyles based on cutting-edge R&D infrastructure.

