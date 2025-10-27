No-Reserve Auction of 139-Foot Superyacht Yamakay by G3

News provided by

G3 Auctions

Oct 27, 2025, 09:59 ET

Bid on a Luxury Yacht Once Asking 3,500,000.

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With a minimum bid of only €1,000,000, now is the time to buy that superyacht you've always wanted. Luxury motorsailer Yamakay (ex. Friday Star) will be offered at a 24-hour auction beginning November 18th by Palm Beach based G3 Auctions. The highest bidder wins.

Continue Reading
Superyacht Yamakay Auction
Superyacht Yamakay Auction
139-foot Sailing Yacht Auction
139-foot Sailing Yacht Auction

Inspired by "Vendredi 13", a 39-meter schooner designed by Dick Carter and launched in 1972 to race the famous Ostar Race from Plymouth, England to Newport, RI, USA, Yamakay was built in 1994 under the name Friday Star. She became Yamakay in 2014 after a full transformation into a contemporary, luxury sailing yacht. Yamakay features a three-mast sail architecture based on a hydraulic furling system with all commands centralized in the cockpit. This setup allows the massive yacht to be sailed with a limited crew. Her flush deck provides large areas for sunbathing when cruising, and 4 spacious cabins can accommodate 10 guests. Built by CMN yacht division and located in France, Yamakay can be seen by appointment. Don't miss the incredible opportunity to bid at a no-reserve auction. For full details and auction information visit G3auctions.com or call 1-678-333-3000.

Media Contact:
Guy Masters
+1-678-333-3000
[email protected]

SOURCE G3 Auctions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Italian Designed Cruising Yacht with New Engines and Generator to be Auctioned by G3

Italian Designed Cruising Yacht with New Engines and Generator to be Auctioned by G3

A 52-foot motor yacht with 1,700 horsepower is up for grabs at the end of this month. Palm Beach based G3 Auctions will conduct a 24-hour auction to...
Bidding Begins Next Week at G3 Auctions for Jimmy Buffett's 90-Foot World Cruising Yacht

Bidding Begins Next Week at G3 Auctions for Jimmy Buffett's 90-Foot World Cruising Yacht

Time is running out to bid on a famous yacht representing a piece of musical and maritime history. Designed by Tom Fexas and built by Cheoy Lee...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Travel

Travel

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Small Business Services

Small Business Services

News Releases in Similar Topics