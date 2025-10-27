No-Reserve Auction of 139-Foot Superyacht Yamakay by G3

Bid on a Luxury Yacht Once Asking € 3,500,000.

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With a minimum bid of only €1,000,000, now is the time to buy that superyacht you've always wanted. Luxury motorsailer Yamakay (ex. Friday Star) will be offered at a 24-hour auction beginning November 18th by Palm Beach based G3 Auctions. The highest bidder wins.

Superyacht Yamakay Auction 139-foot Sailing Yacht Auction

Inspired by "Vendredi 13", a 39-meter schooner designed by Dick Carter and launched in 1972 to race the famous Ostar Race from Plymouth, England to Newport, RI, USA, Yamakay was built in 1994 under the name Friday Star. She became Yamakay in 2014 after a full transformation into a contemporary, luxury sailing yacht. Yamakay features a three-mast sail architecture based on a hydraulic furling system with all commands centralized in the cockpit. This setup allows the massive yacht to be sailed with a limited crew. Her flush deck provides large areas for sunbathing when cruising, and 4 spacious cabins can accommodate 10 guests. Built by CMN yacht division and located in France, Yamakay can be seen by appointment. Don't miss the incredible opportunity to bid at a no-reserve auction. For full details and auction information visit G3auctions.com or call 1-678-333-3000.

Media Contact:

Guy Masters

+1-678-333-3000

[email protected]

SOURCE G3 Auctions