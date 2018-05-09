No Room in the Womb for Fluoride

In 2017 and 2018, two "mother-child" studies on the cognitive effect of fluoride on the human fetus were released. Both studies reported a significant decrease in the IQs of children whose mothers had higher fluoride intakes. The studies, by a team of respected researchers, found an average IQ loss of 6 points at age 4 years, along with losses at ages 1-3 and 6-12 (Bashash et al 2017, Thomas et al 2018). The studies were U.S. government funded.

These findings strengthen the evidence from over 50 previous studies in humans and over 300 in animals that found links between fluoride exposure and lowered IQ, brain damage, and learning and memory deficits. The new studies have clearly demonstrated, for the first time, that pregnancy is the most critical period for exposure to fluoride. The fetus now ranks as the most vulnerable of our species to fluoride's toxicity.

According to Paul Connett, PhD, Director of FAN, "Pregnant women need to be warned about this emerging risk from a needlessly imposed exposure to fluoride."

The main source of fluoride exposure in the U.S. is from the approximately 70% of U.S. public water supplies where it is added with the intention to reduce tooth decay.

What you can do:

If you are pregnant, avoid fluoride, especially from fluoridated water.

Start a group to share this information with pregnant women in your community

Start a group opposed to fluoridation in your community

Contact local and state officials and water suppliers. Tell them to stop fluoridation or reject its initiation.

Share this information.

