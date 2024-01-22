No Scents Makes Cents -- Charlie's Soap Cleans to the Core, Economically

Families are turning to this trusted, scent-free laundry powder to save money in the face of rising grocery costs.

STONEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Though inflation is slowing, consumers are still seeing increasing sticker prices on essential household items from the grocery store.[1] Purchasing a simple, yet effective laundry powder can help. With Charlie's Soap Laundry Powder , a little goes a long way, increasing loads per bag. Plus, its natural formula meets the demand from consumers seeking cleaner products free from fragrances and offensive chemicals.[2] Charlie's Soap Laundry Powder is clean, for life, helping families know that their cleanliness can be free from toxins and free from financial strain.

Charlie's Soap brings consumers a trusted, scent-free laundry powder that requires less product to achieve truly clean clothing. Most laundry detergents use fragrances that don't really clean, only cover up dirt and grime, leaving an unpleasant residue and eventually requiring more washes per bottle. Charlie's Soap gets to the core of the dirt, making for clean clothes and linens the economical way. With Charlie's Soap Laundry Powder, one load requires just one tablespoon of powder and costs only $0.20 per load.

"People are looking for products that stretch the dollar, and with Charlie's Soap, a little will go a long way," said Charlie's Soap President Taylor Sutherland. "We are a family-owned and operated company going on four generations in business. We are one of the leading natural soap brands in the U.S. and it all comes back to our simple, safe, and effective formulations."

Formulated with natural, biodegradable ingredients, Charlie's Soap Laundry Powder is hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, residue-free, scientifically proven, Safer Choice Certified, and effective. This highly concentrated formula works with both high-efficiency and standard washing machines on all washer cycles and temperatures.

Charlie's Soap Laundry Powder is free of dyes, parabens, harmful phosphates, or synthetic fragrances, and baking soda, zeolites, synthetic fragrances, odor blockers, dyes, brighteners, bleach, anti-foaming agents, essential oils, thickening agents, enzymes, and preservatives.

Charlie's Soap products can be found in major retailers across the United States including at Whole Foods, Walmart, Kroger, and Amazon.com or online at charliesoap.com .

[1] What's getting more expensive — and cheaper - CNN. (n.d.). https://www.cnn.com/2024/01/11/economy/cpi-grocery-food-prices-december/index.html

[2] Marin-Lopez, X. (2023, October 23). The state of Clean Beauty. Retail Dive. https://www.retaildive.com/news/clean-beauty-retail-sustainability-regulations-sephora-ulta/696865/#

SOURCE Charlie's Soaps