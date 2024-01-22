No Scents Makes Cents -- Charlie's Soap Cleans to the Core, Economically

News provided by

Charlie's Soaps

22 Jan, 2024, 06:00 ET

Families are turning to this trusted, scent-free laundry powder to save money in the face of rising grocery costs. 

STONEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Though inflation is slowing, consumers are still seeing increasing sticker prices on essential household items from the grocery store.[1] Purchasing a simple, yet effective laundry powder can help. With Charlie's Soap Laundry Powder, a little goes a long way, increasing loads per bag. Plus, its natural formula meets the demand from consumers seeking cleaner products free from fragrances and offensive chemicals.[2] Charlie's Soap Laundry Powder is clean, for life, helping families know that their cleanliness can be free from toxins and free from financial strain.  

Charlie's Soap brings consumers a trusted, scent-free laundry powder that requires less product to achieve truly clean clothing. Most laundry detergents use fragrances that don't really clean, only cover up dirt and grime, leaving an unpleasant residue and eventually requiring more washes per bottle. Charlie's Soap gets to the core of the dirt, making for clean clothes and linens the economical way. With Charlie's Soap Laundry Powder, one load requires just one tablespoon of powder and costs only $0.20 per load. 

"People are looking for products that stretch the dollar, and with Charlie's Soap, a little will go a long way," said Charlie's Soap President Taylor Sutherland. "We are a family-owned and operated company going on four generations in business. We are one of the leading natural soap brands in the U.S. and it all comes back to our simple, safe, and effective formulations." 

Formulated with natural, biodegradable ingredients, Charlie's Soap Laundry Powder is hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, residue-free, scientifically proven, Safer Choice Certified, and effective. This highly concentrated formula works with both high-efficiency and standard washing machines on all washer cycles and temperatures. 

Charlie's Soap Laundry Powder is free of dyes, parabens, harmful phosphates, or synthetic fragrances, and baking soda, zeolites, synthetic fragrances, odor blockers, dyes, brighteners, bleach, anti-foaming agents, essential oils, thickening agents, enzymes, and preservatives. 

Charlie's Soap products can be found in major retailers across the United States including at Whole Foods, Walmart, Kroger, and Amazon.com or online at charliesoap.com

[1] What's getting more expensive — and cheaper - CNN. (n.d.). https://www.cnn.com/2024/01/11/economy/cpi-grocery-food-prices-december/index.html 

[2] Marin-Lopez, X. (2023, October 23). The state of Clean Beauty. Retail Dive. https://www.retaildive.com/news/clean-beauty-retail-sustainability-regulations-sephora-ulta/696865/# 

SOURCE Charlie's Soaps

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.