No Sedation, Less Stress: Mercy Kids GI Expands Endoscopy Options for Kids

Key points:

Mercy Kids now offers upper endoscopy procedures with no sedation.

Sedation-free transnasal endoscopy is available for patients ages 5 and older and uses a narrow, flexible scope inserted through the nose.

The patient's nose and throat are carefully numbed using lidocaine for comfort.

Procedure enables doctors to evaluate the throat, stomach and part of the small intestine while patient remains awake.

ST. LOUIS, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many young patients and their parents, the most intimidating part of an upper endoscopy isn't the procedure, it's the anesthesia. To address this concern, Mercy Kids recently launched sedation–free transnasal endoscopy (TNE) for select patients, enabling doctors to examine the upper digestive tract while patients remain awake, facilitating quicker recovery.

Sedation–free TNE is available for patients 5 years and older and uses a narrow, flexible scope inserted through the nose rather than the mouth. After carefully numbing the nose and throat with lidocaine for comfort, the procedure evaluates the throat, stomach and part of the small intestine while the patient remains awake, eliminating the risks, recovery time and inconveniences associated with anesthesia.

"Sedation–free transnasal endoscopy gives patients a safe, efficient option for evaluating upper GI concerns while getting them back to their daily activities much more quickly," said Dr. Ryan Pitman, pediatric gastroenterologist with Mercy Kids GI and author of several research studies on the procedure. "It reflects our commitment to providing innovative care to prioritize accelerated therapies, comfort, safety and convenience."

Because the procedure is performed without anesthesia, patients avoid anesthesia–related risks as well as IVs, needles and extended recovery time. The procedure typically lasts about five to 10 minutes, and the entire process from prep, procedure and short observation time is less than one hour. Most people can resume normal activities the same day.

Dr. Pitman performed the first TNE at Riley Hospital for Children in Indiana in 2021, performing more than 100 unsedated endoscopies and training other physicians before coming to Mercy. The addition of sedation–free TNE supports Mercy's focus on delivering high–quality, evidence–based care while minimizing risk and inconvenience for patients. By offering an alternative to traditional sedated endoscopy, Mercy is improving access to timely diagnostic evaluation for digestive conditions.

All physicians with Mercy Kids GI – Dr. Pitman, Dr. Amana Nasir and Dr. Brendan Harris –offer the procedure. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit our website or call 314-251-5550.

Mercy, one of the 15 largest U.S. health systems and named the top large system in the U.S. for excellent patient experience by NRC Health, serves millions annually with nationally recognized care and one of the nation's largest and highest performing Accountable Care Organizations in quality and cost. Mercy is a highly integrated, multi-state health care system including 55 acute care and specialty (heart, children's, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has over 1,000 physician practice locations and outpatient facilities, more than 5,000 physicians and advanced practitioners and more than 50,000 caregivers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In fiscal year 2025 alone, Mercy provided more than half a billion dollars of free care and other community benefits, including traditional charity care and unreimbursed Medicaid.

SOURCE Mercy