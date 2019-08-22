No Sitting Around: Auto Seat Manufacturers Continue to Improve, J.D. Power Finds

Quality is measured by the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100) during the first 90 days of ownership, with a lower score reflecting higher quality. According to this study, with 6.3 seat-related PP100, seat quality is now at its highest level since the study was redesigned in 2013 and represents an improvement of 3.2 PP100 over that period.

"It is particularly encouraging to see so many newly redesigned vehicles—and their seats—performing better than their previous iterations," said Brent Gruber, Senior Director, Global Automotive Quality Practice at J.D. Power. "With every vehicle re-design comes the chance for seat upgrades and improvements based on consumer feedback. As quality and satisfaction levels continue to increase, it is clear the manufacturers are capitalizing on opportunities to upgrade and perfect their seats every chance they get."

The 2019 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study is based on responses from more than 75,000 purchasers and lessees of new 2019 model-year cars and light trucks registered in November-December 2018 and January-February 2019. The study was fielded from February through May 2019.

For more information about the J.D. Power U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study, visit http://www.jdpower.com/business/resource/us-seat-quality-and-satisfaction-study.

See the online press release at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2019144.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

Media Relations Contacts

Geno Effler, J.D. Power; Costa Mesa, Calif.; 714-621-6224; media.relations@jdpa.com

John Roderick; St. James, N.Y.; 631-584-2200; john@jroderick.com

About J.D. Power and Advertising/Promotional Rules: www.jdpower.com/business/about-us/press-release-info

SOURCE J.D. Power

Related Links

http://www.jdpower.com

