No "Slowdown" or "Stoppage" on Construction of Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Funded Tranquility Beach Resort by Hilton

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tranquility Beach Resort in the Commonwealth of Dominica announced on its official site that construction continues to move smoothly. The two-an-a-half minute video posted by Sunset Homes shows aerial shots of the on-going construction, workers in safety gear and masks, and enchanting views from the villa windows. Part of the Hilton Curio Collection, the 5-star resort is eligible under the country's world-leading Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

Construction work on Tranquility Beach Resort commenced in January 2019, and it is scheduled to be completed in 2022. Featuring dramatic cliff-hanging villas and ultra-luxury facilities, the environmentally sensitive resort will comprise of 73 rooms and create up to 300 permanent jobs. Ian Edwards, a respected architectural designer and property developer from Dominica is leading the grand project.

"All of the projects that we have of the hotels [...] will never stop moving on. Where the CBI funded projects are concerned, we did not see a slowdown, we did not see a stoppage up until today," Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit stated recently during his weekly Anou Palay programme. He also highlighted that, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hilton-Curio Tranquility Beach Resort in Salisbury ramped up construction and that it was "doing well".

Dominica's CBI Programme offers reputable investors the chance to obtain second citizenship by contributing to the island's economy. They can either make a one-off contribution to the Economic Diversification Fund or invest in pre-approved real estate, which starts at US$200,000, such as the Hilton's Tranquility Beach Resort or other eco-luxury hotels.

However, applicants must first meet all the due diligence requirements, which ensures that Dominica's immaculate reputation and commitment to security remains unscathed. If successful, within three months, new economic citizens and their future generations earn the right to live, work, invest and study in a peaceful and prosperous country. The Nature Isle of the Caribbean also offers the ability to pass citizenship down for generations to come and easy travel to nearly 140 destinations.

Established in 1993 and currently ranked as the best in the world, Dominica excels at transparency, good management of CBI funds and economic progress that the Programme facilitates – a 'lifeline', as Prime Minister Skerrit often says.

