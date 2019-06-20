"No Small Matter" Premieres in Chicago Addressing Early Childhood Challenges in Illinois

CHICAGO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The debut of the documentary "No Small Matter" at the Gene Siskel Film Center in Chicago is jumpstarting a conversation around the importance of early childhood education in Illinois. High-quality, affordable early childhood education is necessary for families to have a strong start, but America is not investing in children during their most critical years: from birth to age 5.

"No Small Matter" tells the emotional, inspiring stories of American families who struggle to access quality early childhood education for their children and showcases the science that proves the importance of these years on our next generations. Its goal is to generate action around public and private solutions to invest in early learning and increase all children's opportunities to succeed, live healthier lives and contribute to society — in Illinois, and around the country.

"'No Small Matter' is a movie for anyone who has, knows or was a child," said Greg Jacobs, the film's writer and co-director. "It's not just for parents, and not just about kids. It's about what our country does—and doesn't do—to support families with young children. And that, it turns out, affects everyone."

With early childhood advocates Governor J.B. Pritzker, Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot at the helm of a newly elected governance in Illinois, we have the opportunity to transform the way Illinois invests in early childhood education and care.

"No Small Matter" intends to mobilize Illinois citizens to take action by encouraging them to learn more, host a screening and join the conversation .

The film debuts in Chicago on June 20, runs in theatres until June 27 and will then be shown across the country. If you'd like to attend one of "No Small Matter's" screenings at the Siskel Center, you can buy tickets on "No Small Matter's" website .

"No Small Matter" is the first feature documentary to explore the most overlooked, underestimated and powerful force for change in America today: early childhood education. For more information, visit nosmallmatter.com .

