No Steakhouse, No Problem: Holy Grail Steak Co. Expands High-End Offerings

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holy Grail Steak Co. is expanding its portfolio of world-class steaks to include Grass-Fed Prime, American Wagyu from Sakura Wagyu Farms, Australian Wagyu from Jack's Creek, and A5 Takamori Drunken Wagyu from Japan. Rare and incredibly difficult to source, Holy Grail has made these steaks accessible, delivering them directly to steak lovers' doorsteps for an authentic, restaurant-quality experience at home. Each offers a unique experience; the lineage, feeding protocols, and husbandry of a cattle herd as well as the geography of its farm yields noticeable variations in marbling, texture, and flavor.

Takamori Drunken Wagyu Hibachi Strip Steaks. The incredibly rare Takamori Drunken Wagyu is now exclusively available at HolyGrailSteak.com. These Japanese cattle feed on leftover fermented rice from the Dassai Sake Brewery, which gives this Wagyu its name.

Because grass-fed beef doesn't typically yield the marbling required for a Prime grade, 100% Grass-Fed Prime steak is quite uncommon. Holy Grail is sourcing 100% Grass-Fed Prime from a herd of Black and Red Angus in Northern California genetically predisposed to develop rich, lush marbling. They feed on grass and carrot trimmings year-round to produce a robust yet mellow steak that's also high in omega-3 fatty acids.

Sakura Wagyu Farms, located in the heartland of Ohio, is a relative newcomer to the American Wagyu scene. Black Angus crossbred with Black Tajima Wagyu, Sakura cattle are fed an all-vegetarian diet for more than 400 days. The result is gorgeously marbled beef with a rich and buttery flavor.

Holy Grail's Australian Wagyu is from Jack's Creek, a family-owned and operated ranch which currently holds the title of "World's Best Steak Producer" for the second year in a row. The family is one of the first Australian ranches to breed, grow, feed and process Wagyu beef, crossing their Black Angus herd with the famous Tajima Wagyu sires from the Hyogo Prefecture in Japan.

Last but not least, the incredibly rare Takamori Drunken Wagyu is now exclusively available at Holy Grail. These cattle are raised in the village of Takamori, Japan, in the eastern part of the Kumamoto Prefecture on the island of Kyushu. They feed on leftover fermented rice from the Dassai Sake Brewery, which gives the Wagyu its name.

All Holy Grail's beef—from USDA "Upper" Prime Black Angus to the finest Japanese Wagyu—is from the best genetic lines, fed the best-quality diets, and raised with unsurpassed husbandry protocols. Hormone and antibiotic-free, they are butchered and then immediately blast frozen to protect and preserve the steaks in their original, perfectly-aged state. In the wake of this year's restaurant closures and restricted operations, Holy Grail has also been working closely with restaurant supply chains to re-direct inventories that were bound for high-end steakhouses. For more information, please visit HolyGrailSteak.com.

About Holy Grail Steak Co.

Holy Grail Steak Co. is the only online source of genuine Kobe Beef and other rare, exclusive high-end steaks—a one-stop, steak nirvana that delivers a never-before-available portfolio of world-class steaks right to your doorstep. They work exclusively with best-in-class producer partners whose mission is to connect artisanal farms and ranches with consumers who care deeply about the quality and provenance of their food. For more information, please visit HolyGrailSteak.com.

