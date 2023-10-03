No Sugar Company Spearheads Campaign for National No Sugar Day: A Sweet Victory for Health

No Sugar Company spearheads National campaign supporting the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation and American Heart Association to push no sugar products as a healthy alternative to snacking

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - October 3rd, 2023, millions of North Americans will unite to celebrate the second annual National No Sugar Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the health risks associated with excessive sugar consumption and encouraging individuals to take a stand against the adverse effects of refined sugar. Recognized by National Day Archives, this annual event promises to be a pivotal moment in the ongoing fight for healthier diets. Spearheaded by Brad Woodgate, Founder and CEO of No Sugar Company and Joyburst , both companies are taking the momentous pledge to reduce over 10 million grams of refined sugar during the month of October in support of the Heart and Stroke Foundation and the American Heart Association . Their commitment reflects their dedication to mitigating the harmful impacts of sugar on heart health and overall well-being.

Founder and CEO of No Sugar Co. and Joyburst beverages, Brad Woodgate, expressed his enthusiasm for this initiative: "National No Sugar Day is not just a day on the calendar; it's a crucial step towards a healthier future for everyone. Excess sugar consumption is a major contributor to heart disease and other health issues. We are proud to take action by pledging to reduce refined sugar and raise funds to support the incredible work of the Heart and Stroke Foundation and American Heart Association."

To participate in National No Sugar Day, individuals are encouraged to take the pledge to reduce their refined sugar intake and say no to the adverse health effects that are linked to sugar. As a token of appreciation, No Sugar Co. will send a free e-book filled with valuable tips for reducing refined sugar intake and mouthwatering recipes to support participants on their journey towards a healthier lifestyle. Excessive sugar consumption has been associated with numerous adverse health effects, particularly heart disease. National No Sugar Day serves as a timely reminder of the urgent need to address these health concerns. No Sugar Co. has taken it upon themselves to contribute to this cause by raising funds for the Heart and Stroke Foundation and the American Heart Association, in memory of those affected by the sugar trap.

Brad Woodgate further noted, "Reducing your sugar intake is no easy feat. While the cognitive and physical benefits are undeniable, we often face the challenges of maintaining a healthy diet, especially when convenience foods are excessively laden with sugar. National No Sugar Day empowers individuals to take control of their health and make informed choices."

In order to encourage participation in No Sugar Day, No Sugar Co. has created the No Sugar Alliance. With over 60 brands across wellness, food and beverage and lifestyle that have joined the Alliance in 2022 (and growing), the purpose of the Alliance is for like-minded brands to band together to raise awareness of the detriments of high sugar consumption. Examples of No Sugar Alliance members include: Drink Juni Beverages, Flow Beverage Corporation, Purity Life, The Shopping Channel, ICON Foods, Platinum Naturals, Secret Foods, TruMe, and more.

To amplify the impact of National No Sugar Day, No Sugar Co. encourages participants to share their personal stories on social media using the hashtags #ITSANOFORME, #NATIONALNOSUGARDAY, #NOSUGARCLEANSE and #NOSUGARDAY. By sharing experiences, challenges, and successes, individuals can inspire and motivate others to join the movement towards a sugar-conscious society.

This October 3rd, be part of the movement that has inspired thousands to take the first step in living healthier, sugar-free lives. With past credibility and celebrity endorsements from Kelly Osbourne and countless others, No Sugar Co. is encouraging everyone to participate in National No Sugar Day, taking a collective stand for better health, and making a meaningful difference in the fight against excess sugar consumption.

About No Sugar Company:

No Sugar Company was launched in 2018 with the goal of helping people live a healthier lifestyle. After countless attempts to create the perfect no sugar snacks, it landed on the taste and texture enjoyed today with a wide range of products, including No Sugar Meta protein bars, Shellz, Keto Bars, Ice Cream, Cookies, etc. No Sugar Company has quickly become one of the fastest growing consumer packaged goods companies in North America and its products are now available in over 50 countries including Mexico, the United Kingdom, Australia, and China. Learn more at: Thenosugarcompany.com

About Joyburst:

Joyburst beverages was launched in 2021, through a nationally televised Superbowl commercial, with the goal of creating "better for you" beverages and a feeling of joy. Its currently line up of beverages consist of energy drinks, using natural caffeine and no sugar, along with a premium hydration beverage using electrolytes, multi vitamins and lion's maine. Joyburst has quickly become one of the fastest growing beverage companies in North America and its products are now available in over 27 countries including Mexico, Taiwan, Spain, UAE, China etc. Learn more at: www.joyburst.com

About Brad Woodgate :

Brad Woodgate is a self-made Canadian serial entrepreneur who, over the last 23 years, has turned an initial thirty-thousand-dollar investment into over billions of dollars in sales. Having launched several successful companies in the health and wellness space, he has managed over 500 employees, launched over 700+ products, and distributed to more than 75 countries. Over the years, Brad also helped many people and celebrities reach their wellness goals. In 2015, based on his own health concerns, Brad took a very strong interest in the effects of refined sugar on our health. This led to the establishment of the No Sugar Company in 2018, which has quickly disrupted the global food industry and is now one of the fastest growing consumer packaged goods companies in North America. In 2021, he launched Joyburst as a better for you beverage brand and starred in his own Superbowl commercial for the brand. He is also the author of No Sugar In Me, a book about changing your lifestyle through eliminating refined sugars.

