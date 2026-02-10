No Tech for Apartheid: 1000+ Google Workers Demand End To Company's ICE Contracts; Worker Protections From ICE

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. , Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In under a week since release, over a thousand Google workers "vehemently opposed to Google's partnerships with DHS, CBP, and ICE" signed a petition naming four key demands of its senior executives: acknowledge ICE's raids; host a Q&A about ICE contracts; protect all workers from ICE; and provide transparency about Google's involvement in ICE, surveillance, and war.

The petition states, "We consider it our leadership's ethical and policy-bound responsibility to disclose all contracts and collaboration with DHS, CBP, and ICE, and to divest from these partnerships."

"When I joined Google 7 years ago, workers had just successfully organized to stop Google from continuing to contract with the U.S. military. I was so proud to be a Googler then––proud to be a part of a company with a moral compass. I'm not proud anymore. My work indirectly powers and accelerates ICE operations, which means I personally stand to benefit from others' suffering. I refuse to be a quiet participant in that system, stated Alex, a Google worker with the No Tech for Apartheid campaign.

This effort was organized by Google workers with No Tech for Apartheid, a group of Google and Amazon workers organizing against tech militarism, one example of which is Project Nimbus, the companies' joint $1.2 billion cloud computing contract with the Israeli military and government.

"Google is now a prominent node in a shameful lineage of private companies profiting from violent state repression, a repression whose beating heart is in the hateful ideology that there are places we don't belong. This is true from occupied Palestine to Los Angeles, the U.S. Southern Border to Minneapolis. It is in fact the same technology that powers ICE which also powers Israel's ongoing genocide against Palestinians and apartheid system," stated S.P., a Google worker remaining anonymous for fear of retaliation.

S.P. continued, "Google tries to divide and differentiate us, but the truth is, we all labor to create value for the company's executives and wealthy shareholders. In this urgent moment of crisis, it is our duty as workers to come together and protect one another, regardless of badge color or nature of work. We are not safe until all Google workers are afforded protections from the violence of this fascist administration's detention and deportation agenda."

SOURCE No Tech for Apartheid