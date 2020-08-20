No, the Grand Canyon Won't be Mined for Uranium

SANTA FE, N.M., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Several recent articles from typically reliable publications have implied that the Trump administration is considering opening the Grand Canyon National Park to uranium mining. Disinformation is a major issue facing Americans today. The Uranium Producers of America would like to do our small part in addressing this disinformation as it relates to uranium mining.

We wish to state in no uncertain terms that nobody – including the U.S. uranium industry who we represent – is advocating to open the Grand Canyon National Park to uranium mining.

Here are some facts and science to consider:

Uranium mines in northern Arizona (and elsewhere in the U.S.) that have operated since the late 1970s have a strong record of safe operations and environmental responsibility. Indeed, recent studies by the U.S. Geological Survey confirm that the nine "breccia pipe" uranium mines that have operated in northern Arizona since the late 1970s have caused no adverse environmental or health impacts, including no groundwater contamination. None of those mines were in the Grand Canyon National Park .

There are two existing uranium mines in northern Arizona , along with a few small-scale proposed mines, well outside the national park boundaries. The proposed mines will only be permitted to proceed in accordance with today's stringent environmental standards.

Uranium mining provides many environmental and health benefits. Uranium fuels the nuclear power plants that provide 20% of all electricity in the U.S. – and nearly 55% of our clean, carbon-free energy. This clean energy helps address climate change and reduces air pollution, which leads to significant public health benefits. The uranium from a typical mine in northern Arizona (less than 20 acres in size) can create the same amount of energy as the coal contained in a train that stretches from Los Angeles to New York City .

The people in the U.S. uranium mining industry are extremely proud of the work we responsibly do to help bring clean energy to homes and businesses across the country. Under proper regulatory oversight, we produce this clean energy resource in the most environmentally protective manner in the world.

SOURCE Uranium Producers of America