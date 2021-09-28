"No Time To Die" World Premiere Inspires James Bond Fans To Drive a Piece of Film History With Moke America's Limited Edition 007 EV

The Moke has appeared in 4 James Bond movies: You Only Live Twice (1967), Live And Let Die (1973), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) and Moonraker (1979). Celebrity fans of the Moke span Brigitte Bardot, Paul McCartney, the Beach Boys, Kris Jenner, Joe Jonas, Katherine McPhee and Tamron Hall.

The 007 Moke is priced at $26,975 USD (excludes delivery) and is available for purchase at: www.mokeamerica.com .

About Moke America:

The throwback classic cruiser from the '60s has been reinvented by Moke America. Electric, street legal and versatile, Moke America runs on good vibes and electric power. Plug it in for 40 miles of fun, from the beach to city streets. It reaches a top speed of 25 mph, for use on roads with a posted speed limit of 35 mph or less. The bespoke Moke turns heads and lights up Instagram feeds.

About EON Productions:

EON Productions Limited and Danjaq LLC are wholly owned and controlled by the Broccoli/Wilson family. Danjaq is the US based company that co-owns, with Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios, the copyright in the existing James Bond films and controls the right to produce future James Bond films. EON Productions, an affiliate of Danjaq, is the UK based production company that has made the James Bond films since 1962 and together with Danjaq controls all worldwide merchandising. No Time To Die, the twenty-fifth 007 film, will be released in 2021. For more information, visit www.007.com .

007 and related James Bond Indicia © 1962-2021 Danjaq, LLC and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.

007 and related James Bond Trademarks are trademarks of Danjaq, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

