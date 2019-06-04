No Time to Waste: Tupperware Brands Introduces Vision to Reduce Plastic and Food Waste by 2025

ORLANDO, Fla., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In time for World Environment Day, Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) announced today "No Time to Waste," the company's vision to significantly reduce plastic and food waste by 2025. Through No Time to Waste, the Company and its global network of 3 million Sales Force, 12,000 associates and suppliers are unified in their approach to reduce – and eventually eliminate – waste.

At the start of the plastic revolution nearly 70 years ago, Tupperware Brands was a leader in introducing reusable, long-lasting plastic in the home. Today, Tupperware Brands continues to design products that are durable, high-quality, and made to keep food fresher, longer and to be reused for years to come. From the start, these designs have been rooted in sustainability – from Earl S. Tupper's signature seal that was uniquely designed to lock in freshness, to today's modern Eco Water Bottle, which replaces single-use plastic bottles. Tupperware Brands has a natural role in helping consumers reduce plastic and food waste.

"Our Company's purpose has always centered on the belief that our products and the opportunities we present through our business have the power to change lives for the better," said Tricia Stitzel, Chairman and CEO of Tupperware Brands. "Through No Time to Waste, we are deepening that purpose by making changes in our products, operations, recycling and partnerships to increase the longevity of our planet, our people and the communities in which we live and work."

Tupperware Brands has set a series of strategic goals and strategies to help ensure that its impacts most closely reflect the needs of a circular economy:

Engage:

Partnerships : In order to help advance global solutions to key areas of waste pollution, Tupperware Brands has strategically aligned itself with two partners:

: In order to help advance global solutions to key areas of waste pollution, Tupperware Brands has strategically aligned itself with two partners: Advancing Global Progress of Circular Economy : Tupperware Brands has signed on to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastic Economy Global Commitment – committing to a set of concrete 2025 targets and to report progress against these, with the aim to, together with the over 350 other signatories, help create a circular economy for plastic.

Advancing Service in Disaster Relief Sites and Reducing Waste: Tupperware Brands recently announced a partnership with World Central Kitchen, a global non-profit founded by world renowned Chef José Andrés, centered on reducing the impact of single-use plastic waste in disaster relief efforts by providing in-kind reusable Tupperware® products and logistical support for unforeseen disasters around the globe.

Design:

Material Innovation: In collaboration with supplier SABIC, Tupperware Brands is one of four companies to introduce a revolutionary new material, certified circular polymers, made from mixed plastic waste. Beginning summer 2019, Tupperware Brands will introduce the certified circular polymers in new products that will be designed to aid in the reduction of single-use plastic products.

Product Design: All Tupperware® products are designed to be used again and again, reducing the single-use plastic that is heavily responsible for harming the environment, and minimizing food waste. Products will continue to be designed for increased reusability and will be marketed and demonstrated in a way that increases users' sustainable practices.

Produce:

Packaging: By 2025, Tupperware Brands will eliminate the use of single-use plastic packaging when delivering products to consumers by utilizing alternatives, such as packaging made of compostable material.

Operations: Tupperware Brands is reducing waste, increasing renewable energy and limiting the amount of water used to operate. Across all manufacturing facilities, Tupperware Brands is targeting zero waste to landfill by 2025.

Reuse:

Consumption: Tupperware Brands is committed to making products that make it easier for consumers to reduce their own waste by offering single-use plastic alternatives. Through marketing and communication with its Sales Force, Tupperware Brands will continue to educate and inspire consumers to use products in this way.

Recycling: Tupperware Brands is enhancing the return process for all Tupperware® products with the goal that by 2025, 90% of returned products will be recycled and repurposed.

"Through our products, operations and our supply chain, we are integrating sustainable practices into all we do," said Mark Shamley, Vice President of Global Social Impact at Tupperware Brands. "No Time to Waste is a reflection of our heritage of reusability and product innovation and takes us into the future as a responsible corporate citizen, dedicated to making a difference in the world around us."

For more information on No Time to Waste, please visit https://sustainability.tupperwarebrands.com.

About Tupperware Brands Corporation

Tupperware Brands Corporation, through an independent sales force of 3.0 million, is a leading global marketer of innovative, premium products through social selling. Product brands span several categories including design-centric food preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands. For more information, visit www.tupperwarebrands.com.

