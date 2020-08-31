No Tricks, Just Treats: RXBAR Announces Return of Pumpkin Spice Flavors

"This is the fifth consecutive year for the Pumpkin Spice RXBAR and our fans rave about its release every year," said Jim Murray, President, RXBAR. "Last year, year-over-year sales of the Pumpkin Spice bar increased by +12%. We take pride in providing simple, wholesome products that our fans crave and can enjoy wherever their fall adventures take them."

Both offerings are made with the brand's signature, high-quality core ingredients - egg whites for protein, nuts and dates - with the addition of a few fall-inspired favorites like real pumpkin and cinnamon to create the cozy autumn feeling fans know and love. Pumpkin Spice RXBAR and Peanut Butter pack in 12 and 9 grams of whole food protein respectively, while touting 0 grams of added sugar* and a gluten-free ingredient list for a seasonal treat that only tastes like an indulgence.

With both available in convenient, single-serve packs, fans can get their pumpkin spice fix anytime, anywhere. Fuel up with Pumpkin Spice RXBAR pre- or post-workout or as a snacktime pick-me-up and enjoy Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter drizzled on toast or fruit, mixed into smoothies or oatmeal, or straight from the pack on a relaxing fall stroll.

Starting today, Pumpkin Spice RXBAR and Peanut Butter are available for purchase online at RXBAR.com and in select grocery, specialty and mass retailers across the U.S. Also look for Pumpkin Spice RXBAR online at Amazon.com.

For more information, or to purchase, visit: https://www.rxbar.com/shop/seasonal.html.

*Not a low calorie food. See nutrition info for total sugar and calorie content.

About RXBAR

RXBAR is a wholesome snack brand with products made from a few simple ingredients and No B.S. RXBAR takes an honest and straightforward approach to its foods - no overblown claims, certifications or gimmicks. With products including RXBAR, RX Nut Butter, RX A.M. Oats and new Layers and RX Kids, RXBAR makes food that tastes good and is good for you. Visit https://www.rxbar.com/ for more information.

SOURCE RXBAR

Related Links

www.rxbar.com

