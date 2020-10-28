No Tricks, Only Treats for Camp Sunshine Families This Halloween

CASCO, Maine, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Sunshine – an award-winning retreat in Casco, Maine for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families continues their "Together at Home" virtual programming in October. Camp Sunshine hosted the first of two Halloween-themed programs for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families this past weekend. The second of these virtual programs is scheduled to take place Halloween weekend.

Families who are enrolled in these programs were mailed curated "Great Pumpkin Packages" filled with Halloween goodies that arrived by mail. These packages include arts and crafts supplies, a fall-themed puzzle, $10 gift cards to purchase a pumpkin courtesy of a generous donation from Academy Mortgage and more. Other program activities include a Halloween-edition talent show, virtual trick-or-treating, pumpkin decorating and the opportunity to connect with other families and beloved volunteers via Zoom meetings.

"These Camp Sunshine At Home programs were designed to resemble what a traditional in-person session would look like at Camp Sunshine this time of year," said Michael Katz, Camp Sunshine's Executive Director. "Although there is still no substitute for having families attend Camp Sunshine in-person, these At Home programs are an important alternative. Families remain enthusiastic and grateful for the ability to stay connected, experience joy, hope and support during these challenging times."

To learn more about how you can support Camp Sunshine's mission, please visit www.campsunshine.org



About Camp Sunshine

Founded in 1984, Camp Sunshine provides retreats combining respite, recreation and support, while enabling hope and promoting joy, for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families through the various stages of a child's illness.

Camp Sunshine's program is offered year-round and has the distinction of having been designed to serve the entire family in a retreat model. The program is free of charge to families and includes on-site medical support. A bereavement session is also offered for families who have experienced the death of a child from a supported illness. www.campsunshine.org

SOURCE Camp Sunshine at Sebago Lake, Inc

