No Trickz, All Treatz: Sheetz to Celebrate Halloween with Special Drinkz Menu

The featured drinkz include the "Dracuccino," a frozen cappuccino mixed with chocolate and oreos; "Sour Applez," a blue sour lemonade mixed with caramel and apple, and "Monster Mash," a candy shake mixed with peanut butter sauce, salted caramel, brownie bites and Reese's peanut butter cups. These special drinkz retail for $3.99.

This menu will be accessible at all Sheetz locations, and the drinkz will be available for curbside pickup option. Sheetz currently operates more than 600 store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.



About Sheetz, Inc.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 20,000 employees. The company operates over 600 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of M•T•O® sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement. For more information, visit www.sheetz.com or follow us on Twitter (@sheetz), Facebook (www.facebook.com/sheetz) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/sheetz).

SOURCE Sheetz, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sheetz.com

