No Turkey Trot? No Problem!

Members and non-members alike can catch this free workout via Facebook Live on November 26 at 7am Pacific Time, 8am Mountain Time, 9am Central Time, 10am Eastern Time. Simply visit www.facebook.com/kickhouse Thursday morning to catch this 45-minute body-weight workout. No equipment is needed.

"There is no better calorie burn than kickboxing," explained Gwen Dannenbaum, Director of Programming at KickHouse. "While we can't all be face to face this year, we can still keep up the Thanksgiving morning tradition and workout virtually with our friends and family."

According to the Calorie Control Council, a typical Thanksgiving meal can log over 3,000 calories, adding importance to a pre-meal workout. The "Burn the Bird" workout can burn upwards of 500 calories and more importantly, will give your metabolism a jumpstart for the remainder of the day.

If you can't participate live, the workout recording will be posted to the KickHouse facebook page later in the day. To find a KickHouse studio near you or to participate in ongoing virtual classes, please visit www.thekickhouse.com/locations.

About KickHouse:

Founded in July of 2020, KickHouse is a modern kickboxing studio with resilience in its DNA. The KickHouse mission is to help members and communities take their health and kick it up a level! The brand has quickly grown to over 35 locations across the country and is looking to grow to 100 within the next six months. If you're interested in becoming a KickHouse franchisee and opening your own KickHouse studio, visit https://www.thekickhouse.com/franchise.

