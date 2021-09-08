No Usual and HOCA Studio Welcome on Board Award-Winning Cinematographer Vishvesh Bakshi

ATLANTA, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- No Usual is the fusion of creative passions, cinema-grade equipment, and a dedication to client satisfaction. The Cinematography and Production house has worked with major brands and companies including Adidas, AT&T, Baby Einstein, The Biden Harris Campaign, and BMW.

A one-stop-shop for branded and original content, HOCA Studio is an EMMY Award® winning independent entertainment company specializing in film, video and television production.

Thang Ho(left) and Vishvesh Bakshi(right) at the Regional EMMY Awards Poster for Around the block

Mr. Bakshi will play a leading and critical role in upcoming productions as a Cinematographer, including:

'Faithful' & J. Howell's New Album Music Video Series: 'Faithful' is a hit track on the 'Red Room' album by the Memphis-based R&B artist J. Howell. This song has been streamed over 2 million times across platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. J. Howell's new album has signed on to have a series of narrative, high concept music videos to go with the nostalgic, soulful tone of this unique album.

Vishvesh Bakshi is a highly sought-after cinematographer who brings a wide range of professional work in backgrounds, short films, TV programs, music videos and commercials. Highlights of his award-winning and critically acclaimed work as a cinematographer includes the Short Film AURINKO IN ADAGIO dir. Elisee Jr. St. Preux (Official Selection at Tribeca Film Festival); Cinematographer and Colorist for the Short Film AROUND THE BLOCK dir. Kevon Pryce (Official Selection at Atlanta Film Festival); the Music Video NOAH (2018) dir. Thang Ho (Winner at Student EMMY Awards – Southeast Chapter - Best Music Video); and the Short Film VANILLA MILKSHAKE (2019) dir. Dany Flores (Winner at Louisiana LGBT Film Festival – Youth Filmmaker Award).

Bakshi's wide-ranging accomplishments as a cinematographer have led to collaborations with some of the industry's leading artists, creators, and filmmakers. As he is sought after for his expertise, he has collaborated with many artists such as Emmy Award-winning writer, producer and actor Lena Waithe, creator of the Showtime drama series The Chi, and the BET comedy series Boomerang and Twenties. She also wrote and produced the crime film Queen & Slim (2020) and is the executive producer of the horror anthology series Them.

