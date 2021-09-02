No Usual Announces Collaboration With Internationally Acclaimed Film Producer Thang Ho

ATLANTA, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- No Usual is the fusion of creative passions, cinema-grade equipment, and a dedication to client satisfaction. The Cinematography and Production house has worked with major brands and companies including Adidas, AT&T, Baby Einstein, Atlanta Hawks, and BMW.

Mr. Ho will play a leading and critical role as a producer on several No Usual project, including:

Clay Newsom music video series: a slate of music video productions lined up for this American pop singer-songwriter and producer. As this independent pop star rises to the scene, this series of music videos are key components to launch many of his upcoming singles.

'Faithful' & J. Howell's New Album Music Video Series: 'Faithful' is a hit track on the 'RedRoom' album by the Billboard featured R&B artist, J. Howell. This song has been streamed over 2 million times across platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. This is the final music video project before the Memphis-based singer is back with his long anticipated second album (Title TBA). On the second album, J.Howell is pushing the limits—vocally, lyrically, and musically. The sophomore album shows that J.Howell is a multifaceted artist utilizing new media techniques in music video visuals that engage widespread audiences. J. Howell's new album has signed on to have a series of narrative, high concept music videos to go with the nostalgic, soulful tone of this unique album.

Known as a versatile and prolific film, commercial and music video producer, Thang Ho is a critically acclaimed projects include Aurinko in Adagio (2021), Official Selection at Tribeca Film Festival and now available on Amazon Prime; and Around The Block (2020), Official Selection of Atlanta Film Festival. He has also made commercials, like Zara Fashion Film (2020) which won several awards at the 2020 42nd Annual Telly Awards.

Mr. Ho's strong and varied background as a producer has inspired many creators and artists to work with him, including Emmy Award winning actress, producer, and screenwriter Lena Waithe; Gideon Amir - producer of the HBO Max series Doom Patrol and other well-known shows such as Carnival Row and Knightfall. Mr. Ho's work as a producer for music projects has also been covered by leading platforms, including BET, EIN Presswire, and This Is RnB. He was also interviewed by VoyageLA and featured in Rising Voices at the Tribeca Film Festival.

No Usual will also be partnering with HOCA Studio, an EMMY Award® winning independent entertainment company specializing in film, video, and television production.

