"No Whale Crypto" Currencies Proposed by CMTLabs

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CMTlabs, Inc. Stated today it is proposing creation of a new crypto currency category defined as "No Whale Crypto".

CMTLabs further stated reasons for making the proposal are due to results obtained from a recent CMTLabs independent and unbiased crypto currency industry research project. The project was initiated after CMTLabs became aware of the crypto industry assessment expressed by Jackson Palmer, co-creator of Doge Coin. The assessment was extremely alarming, causing CMTLabs to launch an effort to determine if the assessment had merit or was unfounded. Results from the research project substantiated Mr. Palmer's assessment and identified additional serious issues. The research made it clear that despite original intent and ideological goals, except for stable coins, the primary goal for current crypto currencies is to now perform as speculative high return investments. The secondary goal is to perform as a currency on payment platforms only to earn transaction fees and facilitate achieving the primary goal. Artificial supply limits, controlled circulation and efforts to increase retail demand are mechanisms in use to achieve the primary goal. As more currency supply is acquired and held by an increasing number of high-stake owners or "whales", the potential equivalent of unregulated private and corporate owned "crypto banks" will be created. Regardless of a whale being a private billionaire or public company, both share a common goal: increase asset value by increasing the number retail buyers. "No Whale Crypto" currencies could provide a viable alternative investment opportunity for retail buyers. CMTLabs has identified mechanisms which could help facilitate the creation of "No Whale Crypto" currencies. One mechanism involves a consensus agreed to 24-hour currency purchase limit per wallet. For example, $1000 per 24 hours, per wallet ($365,000 per year). By design, the currencies would not be "whale attractive" investments, and would provide more democratized, inclusive and equitable ownership opportunities. The currencies could be mobile phone centric. One phone, one wallet, one miner, a minimal energy usage alterative to corporate owned massive energy consumption mining farms.

