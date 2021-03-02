No World Borders Announces Cost Saving Solutions for Employer Self-Funded, Auto Insurance Plans

Michael F. Arrigo, C.E.O. of No World Borders, said, "Over 75 million Americans have healthcare coverage from an employer self-insured health plan. Employer fully funded plans cover nearly an equal number of Americans. As a result, employers are in the healthcare business. They should have data, tools, and technology to drive cost savings." Arrigo continued, "Our research indicates that up to one-third of the $billions in medical costs to employers are caused by injuries that are the result of a third-party cause. Using our patent-pending process, analytics , and expert medical bill review, self-insured healthcare purchasers can avoid paying for medical costs that is someone else's responsibility. Third-party administrators of ERISA self-insured plans do not always have the tools to evaluate third-party liability, which, if pursued, could significantly reduce the ERISA plan's costs. These solutions are also valuable for fully-funded plans, automobile, and property and casualty insurers."

The Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) is a federal law that sets minimum standards for most voluntarily established retirement and health plans in private industry to protect individuals in these plans.

According to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), orthopedic fractures are the leading symptom of hospitalization by cost according to the CDC Web-based Injury Statistics Query and Reporting System (WISQARS). Slip and fall accidents and motor vehicle accidents contributed to over 30% of the cost of medical care in the 2010 base year.

The company provides solutions for:

ERISA self-insured employer health plans and their third-party administrators Fully funded employer health plans Automobile insurers, property and casualty insurers related to medical billing charges

The solutions include:

About Michael F Arrigo

Michael F. Arrigo serves, and an expert regarding healthcare data analytics and self-insured employer ERISA plan disputes with third-party administrators. He also serves as an expert regarding the Medicare Secondary Payer Act and the Medicare, Medicaid, and SCHIP Extension Act of 2007 (MMSEA) Section 111 Responsible Reporting Entity (RRE) requirements for non-group health plans (NGHPs). He and his team provide specialized insights regarding third-party liability via healthcare analytics and expert medical bill review.

About No World Borders

No World Borders was founded in 2000. The company has a group of experts and technology focused on solving complex healthcare data, regulations, and economics and has offices throughout the U.S. The company news coverage and examples of client success stories are listed on its website.

