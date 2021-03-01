No World Borders Announces Expanded Electronic Health Record Forensics Capabilities

Michael F. Arrigo, C.E.O. of No World Borders, said, "attorneys in HIPAA privacy, medical malpractice, and Medicare fraud litigation benefit from knowing who, what, when, and where physicians documented information. Insights may be gained in what medical decisions they made." Arrigo continued, "The HITECH Act created clinical decision support, logs for adverse drug events including those related to opioids, and electronic medication administration (eMAR) artifacts in the E.H.R. Forensic audits can now determine the accuracy of what litigants produce."

The company's E.H.R. Forensics capability includes a team experienced in clinical medicine, healthcare claim data analytics, and E.H.R. certification and implementation. This expertise is valuable to educate clients, courts, and the trier of fact regarding Standards including:

About Michael F Arrigo

Michael F Arrigo is an expert in electronic health records. He was recently quoted in Fortune Magazine regarding electronic health records and a 'new era' of healthcare fraud. Clients include federal agencies, attorneys for patient plaintiffs, and hospital and physician defendants.

About No World Borders

No World Borders was founded in 2000. The company has a group of experts and technology focused on solving complex problems related to healthcare data, regulations, and economics and has offices throughout the U.S. The company news coverage hand examples of client success stories are listed on its website.

