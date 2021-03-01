No World Borders Announces Expanded Electronic Health Record Forensics Capabilities

Electronic Medical record forensics applies in HIPAA Privacy Breaches, Medical Malpractice, and Medical Billing Fraud Litigation

News provided by

No World Borders, Inc.

Mar 01, 2021, 09:09 ET

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- No World Borders, Inc. announced that it is expanding its healthcare expert consulting and technology with its Electronic Health Record Forensic litigation consulting practice.  Medicare and Medicaid paid over $35 billion in stimulus funds to incentivize hospitals and physicians to become Meaningful Users of Electronic Health Records.  As a result, new forensic data is now available to experts who know how to find it.

Michael Arrigo, healthcare data, regulatory and economics expert in medical coding and billing, HIPAA Privacy and Security, Electronic Health Records, health care intellectual property

Michael F. Arrigo, C.E.O. of No World Borders, said, "attorneys in HIPAA privacy, medical malpractice, and Medicare fraud litigation benefit from knowing who, what, when, and where physicians documented information. Insights may be gained in what medical decisions they made." Arrigo continued, "The HITECH Act created clinical decision support, logs for adverse drug events including those related to opioids, and electronic medication administration (eMAR) artifacts in the E.H.R.  Forensic audits can now determine the accuracy of what litigants produce." 

Key Industry Development

The company's E.H.R. Forensics capability includes a team experienced in clinical medicine, healthcare claim data analytics, and E.H.R. certification and implementation. This expertise is valuable to educate clients, courts, and the trier of fact regarding Standards including:

About Michael F Arrigo

Michael F Arrigo is an expert in electronic health records. He was recently quoted in Fortune Magazine regarding electronic health records and a 'new era' of healthcare fraud.  Clients include federal agencies, attorneys for patient plaintiffs, and hospital and physician defendants.

About No World Borders

No World Borders was founded in 2000.  The company has a group of experts and technology focused on solving complex problems related to healthcare data, regulations, and economics and has offices throughout the U.S. The company news coverage hand examples of client success stories are listed on its website.

SOURCE No World Borders, Inc.

Also from this source

No World Borders Announces Opioid and Pain Management Prescriber...

Genetic Testing Billing Expert Michael F. Arrigo Releases Report...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics