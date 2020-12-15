No.66 Studios Announces Launch of EnigmaBot - Create Your Own Game Building Kits and Explore

BEIJING, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- No.66 Studios, the well-respected smart interactive entertainment company, has announced the launch of EnigmaBot – Create Your Own Game Building Kits and Explore. This game kit for youngsters can be built into different modules, with a number of different games and modes of play. It's a perfect way for kids to learn the process of building while creating working models that can play games. EnigmaBot inspires creativity and learning in a fun way that kids love. Available now on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1469941190/enigmabot-create-your-own-arcade-machine-and-explore.

No.66 Studios

As every parent knows, kids are natural builders. From LEGOs and blocks to computers and models, youngsters have an affinity for creating projects that let them use their imagination. EnigmaBot is an incredibly unique learning toy perfect for creative kids. This multi-module game building kit is a system of hardware, software, and connecting pieces that can be built in three completely different ways. By following the easy step-by-step 3D animation instructions, kids can build EnigmaBot into an arcade console, violin or mini-gun. Combined with the included smart motor and joypad module, each build has different functions and different motion-sensing games can be played for a fun and educational integrated experience.

"Parents are always looking for ways to help their kids learn and encourage their interest in science and technology that can benefit them in the future. But to stay engaged with learning, kids need to have fun and explore their creativity. EnigmaBot combines the best of both worlds, it's an interactive game building kit that lets kids explore their creativity, helps develop hands-on building skills and rewards them with games, fun and entertainment. It's perfect for kids who enjoy robotics and electronics but it adds an interactive hands-on building experience that helps develop problem-solving in a fun way," said No.66 Studios CEO Lai Wei.

This set includes three kits: an arcade for playing a series of two-player confrontation retro games, a mini-gun for playing exciting shooting games, and a violin for playing interactive music games. Following the step-by-step instructions, users can easily build up and discover unlimited fun. The different build options and game choices keep the toy interesting and, with more modules planned, this is a futureproof toy that kids can come back to many times. Unlike typical building toys, EnigmaBot is made primarily from durable wood and uses mortise and tenon joints for assembly that allow the parts to be tightly connected without the need for glue or fasteners.

EnigmaBot – Create Your Own Game Building Kits and Explore is available now on Kickstarter with special pricing for early supporters. Learn more here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1469941190/enigmabot-create-your-own-arcade-machine-and-explore.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE No.66 Studios