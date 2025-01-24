No7 KICKS OFF "SKIN REHAB TOUR" IN PARTNERSHIP WITH WALGREENS

Cross-country, double-decker bus tour will introduce the latest, science-backed skincare range from No7: Derm Solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- No7, the #1 science-backed skincare brand in the UK, has been making beauty history for 90 years in the UK, and continues to break new ground in the U.S. market. This winter No7 will launch the No7 Skin Rehab Tour, designed to get consumers back on the road to healthy skin. The cross-country, double-decker bus tour will introduce the latest, science-backed skincare range from No7: Derm Solutions. The stops on the tour will include multiple Walgreens stores in New Orleans, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, and Chicago.

A hands-on, immersive experience aboard a transformed double-decker bus, the No7 Skin Rehab Tour will teach attendees more about achieving healthier looking skin, from learning about their own skin type to testing out the new Derm Solutions product line. On-board experiences will include complimentary personalized skin screenings via No7 Pro Derm Scan technology, one-on-one chats with board-certified dermatologists, a lounge with adaptogen-infused refreshments, an interactive digital wall to share skincare stories, and sought-after giveaways, including a custom skincare fridge and No7 products!

"Derm Solutions marks our company's entrance into the healthy skin category in North America, which is an exciting milestone for the brand. The science behind this range will provide the solution that so many dermatologists and their patients have been looking for," says Melanie Cappella, Chief Marketing Officer, No7 Beauty Company North America. "This immersive experience really provides consumers a 360 approach to ending the cycle of skincare challenges that so many of us struggle with but rarely find an option that truly delivers. We can't wait to hit the road this winter and connect with Walgreens' customers across the country and help them take back control of their skin."

NO7 SKIN REHAB TOUR – WALGREENS LOCATIONS:

New Orleans January 25 – 26: 3227 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115 January 31 – February 1: 1717 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70005

Fort Lauderdale February 7 – 8: 1751 Bonaventure Blvd, Weston, FL 33326

Miami February 21 – 22: 17534 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 February 28 – March 1 : 200 SW 13th St, Miami, FL 33130

Orlando March 7 – 8: 8021 International Dr. Orlando, FL 32819

** During the American Dermatology Association (AAD) annual conference

Chicago March 21 – 22: Location to be announced



ABOUT DERM SOLUTIONS FROM No7

Derm Solutions marks the entrance into the healthy skin category for No7, the UK's #1 skincare brand that has been making beauty history for 90 years. Derm Solutions features seven dermatologist-approved skincare products including targeted solutions for key skin concerns, solutions for dry & sensitive skin and oily & blemish-prone skin.

Derm Solutions helps rebalance, soothe, and hydrate for visibly healthier looking skin. Derm Solutions is powered by effective ingredients, including Adaptapro™ Complex in our cleansers and moisturizers, and is designed to support the skin's delicate moisture barrier. The use of adaptogens is tailored to help reduce visible signs of stress on skin, plus ceramides and niacinamide to help support the skin barrier.

The core collection is comprised of two key ranges of moisturizers and cleansers, one for dry and sensitive skin and one for oily and blemish-prone skin. The dry and sensitive range features No7 Derm Solutions™ Hydrating Cream Cleanser and No7 Derm Solutions™ 100HR Hydration Cream. The oily & blemish-prone range features No7 Derm Solutions™ Daily Detox Cleanser and No7 Derm Solutions™ Daily Lightweight Moisturiser. Launching later in 2025, No7 Derm Solutions™ 5-in-1 Rescue Serum, No7 Derm Solutions™ AHA Soothing Treatment, and No7 Derm Solutions™ CICA Restoring Overnight Treatment.

Derm Solutions moisturizers and cleansers have launched at Walgreens with additional retailers, including Walmart, Target and Amazon, launching in February. All products in the Derm Solutions line will be available nationwide by Summer 2025.

ABOUT No7 BEAUTY COMPANY

No7 Beauty Company, part of Walgreens Boots Alliance, is a dynamic consumer-led beauty business launched in April 2021 which holds iconic international beauty brands. For 86 years, since No7 launched in 1935, its ambition has been to support and empower people across the world through premium but affordable skincare. Alongside No7, the Company is home to Liz Earle Beauty Co., Soap & Glory, Botanics, YourGoodSkin, and Sleek MakeUP. Some of its hero products include Liz Earle's multi-award-winning Cleanse and Polish™, No7 Protect & Perfect, and No7 Advanced Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate.

