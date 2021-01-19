No7 Laboratories Resurfacing Peel 15% Glycolic Acid Officially Launches in U.S. Market

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- No7, a leader in skincare innovation since 1935, announces the launch of the newest addition to their Laboratories collection, No7 Laboratories Resurfacing Peel 15% Glycolic Acid. With chemical peels being one of the top reasons consumers in the U.S. visit a dermatologist, the product serves as a timely alternative for those seeking to replace in-office dermatological treatments at home. The product is a new addition to the No7 Laboratories collection and strengthens No7's commitment to providing advanced skincare formulas that deliver clinically proven results.

A well-known alpha hydroxy acid, glycolic acid is a powerful water-soluble exfoliator that breaks down bonds in the outermost dead layer of the skin, lifting away dead surface skin cells and promoting the skin's natural renewal process for a complexion that is recharged and radiant. In addition to glycolic acid, gluconolactone, a polyhydroxy acid and key ingredient in this formula, delivers both exfoliating, moisturizing, antioxidant benefits that help to improve user's tolerance as well as contribute to efficacy.

"Exfoliation is a critical step in any proper skincare routine. I recommend No7 Laboratories Resurfacing Peel 15% Glycolic Acid, as it is an easy-to-use, efficacious at-home peel that provides results after just one use," states Beverly Hills-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Tess Mauricio.

"For best results, I suggest starting by using the peel once a week and working up to using 3 non-consecutive evenings a week. Apply to clean, dry skin, leave on for 5 minutes and wash away with water or a damp cloth. Follow with a night cream, such as No7 Restore & Renew Multi Action Face & Neck Day Cream SPF 30. I love this one because it includes SPF, which is important to use while incorporating peels into your routine," she added.

After first use, 81% of women felt dramatically smoother skin1. After one week, 81% saw a healthier looking complexion2. After six weeks, 90% of women who were considering a professional peel treatment said it could now wait3.

Additionally, women noticed the following visible results:

Dramatically smoother feeling, baby soft skin.

Brightens for a radiant and healthy-looking complexion.

Clarifies and refines the appearance of pores.

Skin tone looks more even, and the appearance of long-standing marks is reduced.

Primes skin to make it the perfect booster to your No7 skincare regimen.

No7 Laboratories Resurfacing Peel 15% Glycolic Acid is available online at US.No7Beauty.com for $39.99.

About No7

Launched in the U.K. in 1935, the No7 brand has been rewriting beauty history for over 85 years, with the aim of helping women look and feel their best every day. The No7 team continues to invest in ground-breaking research and development, responding to the ever-changing needs of its millions of customers every day. From No7's range of clinically proven age-defying serums, to the breakthrough No7 Match Made service, No7 customers believe in the power of our products as much as we do.

No7 sits within the Global Brands portfolio of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), the first global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise.

1 Consumer testing on UK women after first use.

2 Consumer testing on UK women after one week.

3 Consumer testing on UK women considering a peel treatment at a clinic after six weeks.

