NOAA and ISS Have Won Their 2nd Emmy Award for 'No Shell Left Behind' Video

DUNN LORING, Va., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Systems Solutions is pleased to announce that they provided expert staff support for their second Emmy Award by assisting the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), National Ocean Service (NOS) for a segment in their "Ocean Farming Series." The award was given recently by the Capital Emmys® SIXTY SECOND EMMY® AWARDS Chesapeake Heritage Program Segment for the video "NOAA No Shell Left Behind."

ISS staff were instrumental in the production and included Kurt Mann who served as the Executive Producer, Laura Crombe performed as an editor, and Jesse Achtenberg as a video producer and editor. Mann also assisted NOS as an Executive Producer in their "Trash Talk" video series that was awarded an Emmy in 2015.

"I am so proud of the ISS Team serving NOS," said Tom Bucher, founder and CEO. "Executive Producer Kurt Mann is a digital storyteller and has led his expert staff to assist in a second EMMY® award-winning project, and Jesse Achtenberg and Laura Crombe provided editorial excellence that contributed to the award."

Executive Producer Kurt Mann said, "Jesse Achtenberg really did much of the hardest work - finding awesome footage and historic stills. For the "Ocean Farming" series, we traveled from Hawai'i to New England to the Chesapeake, and we were so excited to tell a regional story!"

Below are links to the award-winning video and the Capital Emmys® SIXTY SECOND EMMY® AWARDS presentation:

https://oceantoday.noaa.gov/fullmoon-noshellleftbehind/welcome.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hTSvWFNMIsg&feature=youtu.be

ISS is an industry leader in the development and implementation of strategic communications. We are able to reach your audiences with custom communication with clear and compelling messaging by developing end-to-end campaigns using today's most effective techniques. Our demonstrated ability includes reaching multiple audiences in the general public, constituent, education, and stakeholder-specific audiences. Through social media, website development, events, exhibits, graphics and collateral, we are able to authentically articulate your mission, vision and goals, engage action, and measure response.

ISS is a service-disabled, veteran-owned business (SDVOSB) that provides high-value professional services in program management, communications and outreach, IT Services, requirements management, systems engineering and technical services. Bringing a fresh approach to your federal requirements, our highly experienced ISS team is creating a collaborative evolution of new ideas and problem-solving methodologies for meeting your most challenging worldwide mission requirements.

Contact Us:

ISS Corporate H.Q.

2191 Harithy Drive

Dunn Loring, VA 22027

[email protected]

703.232.1426

https://www.issmgmt.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Integrated Systems Solutions, Inc.