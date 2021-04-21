Noah Basketball Announces the Addition of Nick Nurse to the Company's Board

"I have seen first-hand the benefits of using Noah Basketball for not only player development, but also the benefits of the data that Noah provides our players and coaching staff," said Nick Nurse. "Noah's instant-feedback and data collection is top of the line. It provides our players and coaching staff with real-time analytics and insights on key shooting metrics such as arc, depth and left/right position. We have been using Noah for a while in our facilities and I am looking forward to joining Noah in a more formal manner," said Nurse.

Nurse will bring his broad experience and understanding of scouting, coaching and developing players to support Noah Basketball in conveying the relevance of shot tracking for evaluation and improvement.

"We are thrilled to add longtime Noah Basketball friend, Nick Nurse, to our board," said John Carter, Noah Basketball CEO. "Nick will add wisdom, credibility and essential assistance in articulating the value of Noah for shot improvement and team success. Nick has studied and taught shooting his entire career. We are grateful for his continued support and eagerness to join the Noah team," said Carter.

The Noah Shooting System allows players to receive instant, verbal feedback they can actively use to build the muscle memory needed for the perfect shot. In partnership with Noah's data service, Noahlytics, players and team staff can access shot data that is updated in real time with the specific metrics that determine the quality of a player's makes and misses.

Noah Basketball is a data-service provider that uses machine learning and the latest computer- vision technology to provide real-time data and feedback to improve shooting accuracy and consistency for professional and amateur basketball teams. The company is armed with years of research and data from more than two hundred and seventy million shots taken by players at all levels of the game and has a large installed base that includes hundreds of college teams and over half of NBA teams. Noah Basketball products, which leverage 28 issued patents, provide a substantive method enabling players to make more shots and win more games.

