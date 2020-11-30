Noah Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

SHANGHAI, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized), adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB859.1 million ( US$126.5 million ), a 2.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, and a 14.9% increase from the second quarter of 2020.

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q3 2019



Q3 2020



YoY Change Wealth management 542.4



627.7



15.7% Asset management 240.4



222.4



(7.5%) Lending and other businesses 59.2



9.0



(84.8%) Total net revenues 842.0



859.1



2.0%

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB347.2 million ( US$51.1 million ), a 48.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, and an 8.7% increase from the second quarter of 2020.

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q3 2019



Q3 2020



YoY Change Wealth management 83.5



248.4



197.1% Asset management 145.7



113.7



(22.0%) Lending and other businesses 5.1



(14.9)



N.A. Total income from operations 234.3



347.2



48.2%

Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB285.6 million ( US$42.1 million ), a 49.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, while a 4.7% decrease from the second quarter of 2020.

for the third quarter of 2020 was ( ), a 49.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, while a 4.7% decrease from the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB301.1 million ( US$44.3 million ), a 14.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, and a 2.0% decrease from the second quarter of 2020.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Wealth Management Business

The Company offers financial products and provides value-added services to high net worth clients in China and overseas for its wealth management business. Noah primarily distributes public securities, private equity, credit and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies.

Total number of registered clients as of September 30, 2020 was 350,409, a 21.6% increase from September 30, 2019 and a 5.5% increase from June 30, 2020 .

as of was 350,409, a 21.6% increase from and a 5.5% increase from . Total number of active clients [2] which excluded mutual fund clients during the third quarter of 2020 was 4,466, a 31.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2019 and a 32.6% increase from the second quarter of 2020. Counting in mutual funds clients, the total number of clients who transacted with us during the third quarter of 2020 was 20,509, a 105.9% increase from the third quarter of 2019, and a 39.5% increase from the second quarter of 2020.

which excluded mutual fund clients during the third quarter of 2020 was 4,466, a 31.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2019 and a 32.6% increase from the second quarter of 2020. Counting in mutual funds clients, the total number of clients who transacted with us during the third quarter of 2020 was 20,509, a 105.9% increase from the third quarter of 2019, and a 39.5% increase from the second quarter of 2020. Aggregate value of financial products distributed during the third quarter of 2020 was RMB28.8 billion ( US$4.2 billion ), a 122.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, due to the significant increase in the distribution of public securities products and private equity products.

[2] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered high net worth clients who purchase financial products distributed or provided by Noah during that given period, excluding clients who transacted on our online mutual fund platform.

Product type Three months ended September 30,

2019

2020

(RMB in billions, except percentages) Public securities products 7.5

57.5%

20.9

72.4% Private equity products 3.5

26.8%

7.2

25.1% Credit products 1.5

11.7%

0.1

0.4% Other products 0.5

4.0%

0.6

2.1% All products 13.0

100.0%

28.8

100.0%

C overage network in mainland China included 266 service centers covering 79 cities as of September 30, 2020 , compared with 264 service centers covering 78 cities as of June 30, 2020 , which is stable quarter over quarter, and compared with 307 services centers covering 81 cities as of September 30, 2019 , primarily as a result of consolidation of duplicate service centers in order to optimize costs and expenses since fourth quarter of 2019.

in mainland included 266 service centers covering 79 cities as of , compared with 264 service centers covering 78 cities as of , which is stable quarter over quarter, and compared with 307 services centers covering 81 cities as of , primarily as a result of consolidation of duplicate service centers in order to optimize costs and expenses since fourth quarter of 2019. Number of relationship managers was 1,204 as of September 30, 2020 , a 0.7% increase from June 30, 2020 . The turnover rate of core "elite" relationship managers was 2.3%, compared with 1.4% as of June 30, 2020 .

Asset Management Business

The Company's asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China also with international offices in Hong Kong, United States and Canada. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities, credit to multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies.

Total assets under management as of September 30, 2020 were RMB155.7 billion ( US$22.9 billion ), a 2.3% decrease from June 30, 2020 due to the repayments of certain credit products and a 11.8% decrease from September 30, 2019 .

Investment type As of

June 30,

2020

Growth

Distribution/ Redemption

As of

September 30,

2020

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 107.7

67.6%

7.6

5.9

109.4

70.3% Real estate 17.3

10.8%

0.1

0.6

16.8

10.7% Credit 14.1

8.9%

0.1

2.5

11.7

7.5% Public securities[3] 11.8

7.4%

0.9

1.9

10.8

7.0% Multi-strategies 8.5

5.3%

0.3

1.8

7.0

4.5% All Investments 159.4

100.0%

9.0

12.7

155.7

100.0%

[3] The distribution/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation.

Lending and Other Businesses

The Company's lending business utilizes an advanced risk-management system to assess and facilitate short-term loans to high quality borrowers, often secured with collateral. The total amount of loans originated during the third quarter of 2020 was RMB0.1 billion, compared with RMB1.3 billion in the corresponding period of 2019 as our voluntary reduction of loan origination. Other businesses include an online financial advisory platform.

Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and CEO of Noah, said, "We are very pleased to report a really strong quarter: our transaction value increased 122.2% from the third quarter in 2019 to RMB28.8 billion, driven by significantly higher portion of public securities and private equity distribution. Public securities transaction value grew to a record high of RMB20.9 billion. This indicates our continued success in our transformation to standardized products while maintaining the leading market position in private equities. We also continued to exit from single-counterparty private credit products. The total number of active clients grew 105.9% from the third quarter of 2019 to reach 20,509, benefiting from the onshore and offshore paralleled mutual fund platforms, Fund Smile and iNoah, which represents a recovery of client confidence. Noah Holdings celebrated its 10th Listing Anniversary on the NYSE a few weeks ago. We are grateful for the support the capital markets provided to us and have confidence in our continued growth in the coming decade."

THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB859.1 million (US$126.5 million), a 2.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily driven by increased one-time commissions, recurring service fee revenues and performance-based income, and partially offset by decreased other service fees.

Wealth Management Business

- Net revenues from one-time commissions for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB189.6 million (US$27.9 million), a 26.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2019 due to an increase in financial products distributed in third quarter of 2020.

- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB380.5 million (US$56.0 million), a 19.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to the service fees recognized upon liquidation of certain credit products with higher fee rates.

- Net revenues from performance-based income for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB33.7 million (US$5.0 million), a 679.3% increase from the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from public securities products.

- Net revenues from other service fees for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB23.8 million (US$3.5 million), a 65.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to less value-added services Noah offers to its high net worth clients during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Asset Management Business

- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB179.5 million (US$26.4 million), a 10.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in assets under management.

- Net revenues from performance-based income for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB36.8 million (US$5.4 million), a 3.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019.

Lending and Other Businesses

- Net revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB9.0 million (US$1.3 million), an 84.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to reduced loan origination since the second half of 2019 as well as the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB511.8 million (US$75.4 million), a 15.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB362.5 million (US$53.4 million), selling expenses of RMB69.9 million (US$10.3 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB61.7 million (US$9.1 million) and other operating expenses of RMB23.1 million (US$3.4 million).

Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB379.3 million ( US$55.9 million ), a 17.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits as well as selling and general and administrative expenses.

for the third quarter of 2020 were ( ), a 17.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits as well as selling and general and administrative expenses. Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB108.7 million ( US$16.0 million ), a 14.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits.

for the third quarter of 2020 were ( ), a 14.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits. Operating costs and expenses for the lending and other businesses for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB23.8 million ( US$3.5 million ), a 56.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits as well as other operating expenses.

Operating Margin

Operating margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 40.4%, compared with 27.8% for the corresponding period in 2019.

Operating margin for the wealth management business for the third quarter of 2020 was 39.6%, compared with 15.4% for the corresponding period in 2019, due to continuously operating efficiency improvement and less legal expenses incurred related to Camsing case.

for the third quarter of 2020 was 39.6%, compared with 15.4% for the corresponding period in 2019, due to continuously operating efficiency improvement and less legal expenses incurred related to Camsing case. Operating margin for the asset management business for the third quarter of 2020 was 51.1%, compared with 60.6% for the corresponding period in 2019.

for the third quarter of 2020 was 51.1%, compared with 60.6% for the corresponding period in 2019. Loss from operations for the lending and other businesses for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB14.8 million ( US$2.2 million ), compared with income from operations in the amount of RMB5.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019 due to reduced loan origination.

Investment Income

Investment income for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB0.8 million (US$0.1 million), compared with investment loss of RMB48.4 million for the corresponding period in 2019. There is little fair value change of investment for the third quarter of 2020, while the loss in the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to changes in fair value of equity securities and other investments.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB84.9 million (US$12.5 million), an 89.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to higher taxable income.

Income from Equity in Affiliates

Income from equity in affiliates for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB4.7 million (US$0.7 million), a 91.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to decrease of net income of the funds of funds we manage and invest in as the general partner or manager.

Net Income



- Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB283.8 million (US$41.8 million), a 39.3% increase compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

- Net margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 33.0%, up from 24.2% for the corresponding period in 2019.

- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB285.6 million (US$42.1 million), a 49.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2019.

- Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2020 was 33.2%, up from 22.8% for the corresponding period in 2019.

- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB4.63 (US$0.68) and RMB4.60 (US$0.68), respectively, compared with RMB3.13 and RMB3.10 respectively, for the corresponding period in 2019.

Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders

- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB301.1 million (US$44.3 million), a 14.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, due to one non-recurring gain from sale of equity securities in the amount of RMB137.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.

- Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2020 was 35.0%, down from 42.0% for the corresponding period in 2019.

- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB4.85 (US$0.71), down from RMB5.73 for the corresponding period in 2019.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had RMB4,597.4 million (US$677.1 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB3,669.2 million as of September 30, 2019 and RMB4,170.7 million as of June 30, 2020.

Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the third quarter of 2020 was RMB360.8 million (US$53.1 million), compared to net cash inflow of RMB220.4 million in the corresponding period in 2019. The increase was mainly due to increase in net income as well as changes in working capital.

Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities during the third quarter of 2020 was RMB165.7 million (US$24.4 million), compared to net cash inflow of RMB440.0 million in the corresponding period in 2019. The cash inflow was primarily due to proceeds from the disposal of various investments.

Net cash outflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB22.9 million (US$3.4 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to net cash inflow of RMB40.6 million in the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to the distribution to our non-controlling shareholders of a consolidated subsidiary.

OTHER COMPANY DEVELOPMENTS

The Company also announced that Mr. Yi Zhao, the president of the Company, has resigned from the Company due to personal reasons, which took effect on November 30, 2020. The Company currently has no plan to appoint a new president as his replacement and the duties of Mr. Zhao will be redirected amongst current members of the management team.

Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and CEO of Noah, said, "On behalf of the Board and the company, I would like to thank Mr. Zhao for the invaluable support he has provided to Noah during the past several years, and wish him continued success in the future."

2020 FORECAST

The Company estimates that non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2020 will be in the range of RMB900 million to RMB1.0 billion. This forecast reflects management's current business outlook and is subject to further change.

DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity investments (unrealized), adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals. In the first nine months of 2020, Noah distributed RMB73.4 billion (US$10.8 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB155.7 billion (US$22.9 billion) as of September 30, 2020.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, public securities, credit and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,204 relationship managers across 266 service centers in 79 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 350,409 registered clients as of September 30, 2020. As a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, public securities, credit and multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides lending services and other businesses.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.

FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION

In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020 ended September 30, 2020 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.7896 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for 2020 and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Noah's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 20-F. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.

-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



As of

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2020

2020

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000 Assets











Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents 4,170,704

4,597,443

677,130



Restricted cash 4,098

727

107



Short-term investments 61,151

55,382

8,157



Accounts receivable, net 334,411

360,189

53,050



Loans receivable, net 619,811

476,730

70,215



Amounts due from related parties 766,189

696,806

102,628



Other current assets 199,908

194,464

28,641



Total current assets 6,156,272

6,381,741

939,928

Long-term investments, net 836,442

824,562

121,445

Investment in affiliates 1,291,255

1,252,054

184,408

Property and equipment, net 262,648

250,106

36,837

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 343,925

291,694

42,962

Deferred tax assets 164,749

178,358

26,269

Other non-current assets 148,590

165,559

24,382 Total Assets 9,203,881

9,344,074

1,376,231











Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities:













Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 461,530

510,043

75,121



Income tax payable 77,381

136,582

20,116



Deferred revenues 163,608

125,092

18,424



Other current liabilities 351,690

318,964

46,978



Total current liabilities 1,054,209

1,090,681

160,639

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 346,241

289,076

42,576

Deferred tax liabilities 56,480

53,891

7,937

Other non-current liabilities 3,526

867

128

Total Liabilities 1,460,456

1,434,515

211,280

Equity 7,743,425

7,909,559

1,164,951 Total Liabilities and Equity 9,203,881

9,344,074

1,376,231

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

Change

2019

2020

2020



Revenues: RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 129,786

125,000

18,411

(3.7%) Recurring service fees 135,201

200,075

29,468

48.0% Performance-based income 4,383

27,217

4,009

521.0% Other service fees 131,950

33,985

5,005

(74.2%) Total revenues from others 401,320

386,277

56,893

(3.7%) Revenues from funds Gopher

manages:













One-time commissions 21,137

71,112

10,474

236.4% Recurring service fees 386,381

363,274

53,504

(6.0%) Performance-based income 38,299

43,673

6,432

14.0% Total revenues from funds

Gopher manages 445,817

478,059

70,410

7.2% Total revenues 847,137

864,336

127,303

2.0% Less: VAT related surcharges (5,150)

(5,282)

(778)

2.6% Net revenues 841,987

859,054

126,525

2.0% Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (148,572)

(144,977)

(21,353)

(2.4%) Others (246,277)

(217,549)

(32,042)

(11.7%) Total compensation and

benefits (394,849)

(362,526)

(53,395)

(8.2%) Selling expenses (83,592)

(69,882)

(10,293)

(16.4%) General and administrative

expenses (88,455)

(61,656)

(9,081)

(30.3%) Provision for credit losses (15,995)

(5,166)

(761)

(67.7%) Other operating expenses (52,838)

(23,129)

(3,407)

(56.2%) Government grants 28,049

10,552

1,554

(62.4%) Total operating costs and

expenses (607,680)

(511,807)

(75,383)

(15.8%) Income from operations 234,307

347,247

51,142

48.2% Other income (expense):













Interest income 13,774

12,080

1,779

(12.3%) Investment (loss) income (48,405)

751

111

N.A. Other (expense) income (5,114)

4,041

595

N.A. Total other (expense) income (39,745)

16,872

2,485

N.A. Income before taxes and

income from equity in

affiliates 194,562

364,119

53,627

87.1% Income tax expense (44,737)

(84,944)

(12,511)

89.9% Income from equity in affiliates 53,974

4,652

685

(91.4%) Net income 203,799

283,827

41,801

39.3% Less: net income (loss)

attributable to non-controlling

interests 12,201

(1,789)

(263)

N.A. Net income attributable to

Noah shareholders 191,598

285,616

42,064

49.1%















Income per ADS, basic 3.13

4.63

0.68

47.9% Income per ADS, diluted 3.10

4.60

0.68

48.4% Margin analysis:













Operating margin 27.8%

40.4%

40.4%



Net margin 24.2%

33.0%

33.0%



Weighted average ADS

equivalent[1]:













Basic 61,308,638

61,723,592

61,723,592



Diluted 61,759,161

62,075,224

62,075,224



ADS equivalent outstanding at

end of period 61,480,292

61,752,197

61,752,197





















[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two

ADSs.

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited)



Three months ended





September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

Change

2019

2020

2020





RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Net income 203,799

283,827

41,801

39.3% Other comprehensive income, net of tax:













Foreign currency translation adjustments 119,641

(108,684)

(16,007)

N.A. Fair value fluctuation of available for sale

Investment (after tax) (3,191)

-

-

N.A. Comprehensive income 320,249

175,143

25,794

(45.3%) Less: Comprehensive income (loss)

attributable to non-controlling interests 12,052

(1,694)

(249)

N.A. Comprehensive income attributable to

Noah shareholders 308,197

176,837

26,043

(42.6%)

Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Information (unaudited)



As of





September 30,

2019

September 30,

2020

Change











Number of registered clients 288,245

350,409

21.6% Number of relationship managers 1,368

1,204

(12.0%) Number of cities in mainland China under

coverage 81

79

(2.5%)

























Three months ended





September 30,

2019

September 30,

2020

Change

(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and

percentages) Number of active clients[4] 3,409

4,466

31.0% Number of active clients including mutual fund

clients 9,961

20,509

105.9% Transaction value:









Public securities products 7,444

20,844

180.0% Private equity products 3,477

7,222

107.7% Credit products 1,517

112

(92.6%) Other products 513

602

17.3% Total transaction value 12,951

28,780

122.2%

[4] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered high net worth clients who purchase financial products

distributed or provided by Noah during that given period, excluding clients who transacted on our online

mutual fund platform.

Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, 2020

Wealth

Management Business

Asset

Management Business

Lending and

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 124,645

355

-

125,000 Recurring service fees 199,423

652

-

200,075 Performance-based income 27,210

7

-

27,217 Other service fees 23,992

886

9,107

33,985 Total revenues from others 375,270

1,900

9,107

386,277 Revenues from funds Gopher manages













One-time commissions 66,201

4,911

-

71,112 Recurring service fees 183,594

179,680

-

363,274 Performance-based income 6,751

36,922

-

43,673 Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 256,546

221,513

-

478,059 Total revenues 631,816

223,413

9,107

864,336 Less: VAT related surcharges (4,123)

(1,003)

(156)

(5,282) Net revenues 627,693

222,410

8,951

859,054 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (144,534)

-

(443)

(144,977) Others (118,854)

(83,269)

(15,426)

(217,549) Total compensation and benefits (263,388)

(83,269)

(15,869)

(362,526) Selling expenses (58,836)

(8,759)

(2,287)

(69,882) General and administrative

expenses (39,357)

(17,425)

(4,874)

(61,656) Provision for credit losses (6,898)

-

1,732

(5,166) Other operating expenses (17,298)

(1,848)

(3,983)

(23,129) Government grants 6,471

2,597

1,484

10,552 Total operating costs and expenses (379,306)

(108,704)

(23,797)

(511,807) Income (loss) from operations 248,387

113,706

(14,846)

347,247

Noah Holdings Limited

Segment Condensed Income Statements

(unaudited)







Three months ended September 30, 2019



Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Lending and

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 129,099

687

-

129,786 Recurring service fees 133,825

1,376

-

135,201 Performance-based income 4,346

37

-

4,383 Other service fees 69,841

1,197

60,912

131,950 Total revenues from others 337,111

3,297

60,912

401,320 Revenues from funds Gopher

manages













One-time commissions 21,053

84

-

21,137 Recurring service fees 186,251

200,130

-

386,381 Performance-based income -

38,299

-

38,299 Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 207,304

238,513

-

445,817 Total revenues 544,415

241,810

60,912

847,137 Less: VAT related surcharges (2,067)

(1,368)

(1,715)

(5,150) Net revenues 542,348

240,442

59,197

841,987 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (148,572)

-

-

(148,572) Others (155,102)

(66,914)

(24,261)

(246,277) Total compensation and benefits (303,674)

(66,914)

(24,261)

(394,849) Selling expenses (69,563)

(9,315)

(4,714)

(83,592) General and administrative

expenses (61,363)

(17,916)

(9,176)

(88,455) Provision for credit losses (16,007)

-

12

(15,995) Other operating expenses (33,905)

(2,947)

(15,986)

(52,838) Government grants 25,740

2,302

7

28,049 Total operating costs and expenses (458,772)

(94,790)

(54,118)

(607,680) Income from operations 83,576

145,652

5,079

234,307

Noah Holdings Limited Supplement Revenue Information by Geography (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, 2020

Wealth

Management Business

Asset

Management Business

Lending and

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 512,820

184,449

9,107

706,376 Hong Kong 76,584

27,276

-

103,860 Others 42,412

11,688

-

54,100 Total revenues 631,816

223,413

9,107

864,336

Three months ended September 30, 2019

Wealth

Management Business

Asset

Management Business

Lending and

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 347,744

212,137

60,912

620,793 Hong Kong 139,406

26,829

-

166,235 Others 57,265

2,844

-

60,109 Total revenues 544,415

241,810

60,912

847,137

Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)[5]

Three months ended







September 30,

September 30,

Change



2019

2020







RMB'000

RMB'000



















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 191,598

285,616

49.1%

Adjustment for share-based compensation 21,310

14,351

(32.7%)

Less: loss from fair value changes of equity securities

(unrealized) (6,047)

(968)

(84.0%)

Add: gains from sales of equity securities 139,816

3,523

(97.5%)

Less: tax effect of adjustments 5,059

3,384

(33.1%)

Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders

(non-GAAP) 353,712

301,074

(14.9%)















Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 22.8%

33.2%





Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 42.0%

35.0%



















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,

diluted 3.10

4.60

48.4%

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders

per ADS, diluted 5.73

4.85

(15.4%)



[5] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the

effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized),

adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of tax impact, if any.

