Noah Kahan & Culture Pop Soda Announce Partnership — Boston-Based Beverage Brand Teams Up with New England Superstar

The multi-year partnership launches with a social series this fall, featuring Noah's signature humor and small-town storytelling while highlighting Culture Pop's real-ingredient approach to soda. The series includes unfiltered takes on everything from songwriting to stomach problems (something Culture Pop's probiotics might just help with). Fans can follow along at @drinkculturepop for exclusive content, giveaways, and consumer sweepstakes, with additional partnership announcements to come in 2026.

"Those other brands taste way too sweet," Noah riffs in one of the campaign's videos. "Culture Pop is good - and good for you. They do something those other brands don't do." — perfectly capturing the heart (and taste) of the partnership.

Known for multi-platinum hit songs like Stick Season and Dial Drunk, Kahan has built a loyal fanbase by embracing imperfection with honesty and heart — a spirit that mirrors Culture Pop's approach to soda-making: crafted with real fruit juice, no artificial sweeteners or refined sugar, and live probiotics for gut health.

"Culture Pop doesn't really taste like anything else I've had before," says Kahan. "It's refreshing, not too sweet - and it's good for my gut too."

"Noah represents everything Culture Pop stands for — he's authentic and he's real in a refreshing way," said Tom First, Founder & CEO of Culture Pop Soda. "He's built a community by being himself, and that's exactly what we're doing with soda — making something real and doing soda in a completely different way."

Culture Pop's Founder and CEO, Tom First, previously co-founded local beverage brand, Nantucket Nectars and started Culture Pop Soda in 2020.

About Noah Kahan

2x GRAMMY® nominated Vermont singer & songwriter Noah Kahan has exploded from his New England roots into the global mainstream. At the core of his music are vulnerable lyrics and an unfiltered yet relatable honesty, as the critically acclaimed artist pens songs straight from the heart and cracks jokes with his signature, self-deprecating sense of humor. Throughout his career, Kahan has become globally renowned for his singular mix of Folk, Americana, and Rock, landing more than seven billion streams and a 4x Platinum Certification for his hit single "Stick Season." His widely adored Double Platinum-Certified album Stick Season and its breakthrough single are inspired by his hometown of Strafford, Vermont and earliest musical inspirations and songwriting heroes—from Paul Simon to Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens)—conveying a vivid representation of what he loves, fears, and struggles with most passionately. He followed up the album's massive global success with his sold-out "Stick Season Tour" and two extended versions of the record—Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever) and Stick Season (Forever), which both surpassed sales of the original and featured new singles "Dial Drunk" and "Forever," as well as collaborations with the likes of Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, Hozier, Gregory Alan Isakov, Gracie Abrams, Sam Fender, and Lizzy McAlpine. Kahan's latest "We'll All Be Here Forever World Tour" saw him performing in sold-out stadiums and arenas around the globe, including two sold-out nights at Boston's iconic Fenway Park. The shows were livestreamed to benefit his mental health initiative The Busyhead Project, which has raised over $4.5 million dollars to date to expand access to mental healthcare and fight the stigma around mental health. His live album, Live From Fenway Park, was released following the career-defining shows as the final installment of the Stick Season chapter.

About Culture Pop Soda

Culture Pop is unlike any soda you've had before — no refined sugar, no stevia, monk fruit, or aspartame — just the real stuff. Crafted with organic fruit juice, organic herbs and spices, and a live probiotic — Culture Pop delivers a slightly sweet, refreshingly real taste. If soda grew on trees, it would be Culture Pop.

Each of the brand's nine flavors are inspired by familiar, fruit flavors, and include a live probiotic to support digestive health.

Culture Pop Soda is Whole30 Approved, certified non-GMO, gluten-free, plant-based, shelf-stable, and kosher.

Learn more at drinkculturepop.com and follow @drinkculturepop.

Press Contact: Haley Martin, Director of Social and Brand Communications

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Culture Pop Soda