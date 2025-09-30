Noah Kahan and L.L.Bean Reunite for Second Collection

From Vermont Streams to Quiet Trails: The Offstage World Behind "Northern Attitude"

FREEPORT, Maine, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- L.L.Bean, the iconic Maine-based outdoor brand that has outfitted generations since 1912, is once again joining forces with two-time GRAMMY® nominated singer-songwriter Noah Kahan for the second chapter of their celebrated collaboration.

The new Northern Attitude collection offers a glimpse into Noah's offstage world, rooted in the quiet beauty of New England's backroads, winding streams, and forest trails. It reflects the everyday moments that matter most to him, like walking with his beloved dogs, Penny and June Bug, through the Vermont countryside. Here, timeless outdoor gear becomes a natural extension of a life lived close to home and close to nature.

This fall's 12-piece collection, which will be released in two drops, reimagines beloved L.L.Bean staples in a rugged seasonal palette of Saddle, Deep Olive, Canyon Rust, and Black. These colors mirror crisp autumn days in the Northeast and the evocative world Kahan first captured on his landmark 2022 album Stick Season. Each piece honors L.L.Bean's heritage of craftsmanship while reflecting Kahan's own journey from small-town roots to global acclaim, blending comfort, resilience, and the grounding pull of home.

As with their first collaboration, the partnership extends beyond product. L.L.Bean will once again donate $100,000 to The Busyhead Project, Kahan's mental health initiative dedicated to expanding access to care and dismantling the stigma that surrounds it.

"Our partnership with Noah feels very natural," said Alex Intraversato, Chief Merchandising Officer at L.L.Bean. "It's about more than clothes. It's about a shared love of the outdoors, the authenticity of New England living, and the meaning we find in heritage pieces that stand the test of time. Together, we're not only creating new designs, but also shining a light on the importance of well-being and the joy of stepping outside."

Collection Details: The Northern Attitude collection will launch in two drops, beginning Sept. 30 at llbean.com/northernattitude.

Drop One (Sept. 30) includes:

Bean's Original Field Coat, Cotton-Lined in Saddle with Canyon Rust interior and Deep Olive detailing

Boat and Tote, Medium in Saddle – Made in Maine

Continental Rucksack in Saddle with Black detailing

Adult's Hoodie in Deep Olive

Adult's T-Shirt in Black

L.L.Beanie in Deep Olive

Drop Two (Oct. 28) expands the story to pets and travel, with designs inspired by Kahan's dogs, Penny and Junebug:

Boat and Tote, Medium in Saddle – Made in Maine

Travel Puffer Blanket in gingham with Deep Olive and Black, reversible to Saddle

Adult's T-Shirt in Deep Olive

Dog Field Jacket in Canyon Rust, reversible to Saddle

Dog Collar in gingham with Canyon Rust and Black

Dog Leash in gingham with Deep Olive and Black

The Collaboration in Context

The second Northern Attitude collection arrives in the wake of a career-defining year for Kahan. Three years after the release of Stick Season, the double platinum-certified album that catapulted him into the global spotlight, he has completed a sold-out world tour, including two unforgettable nights at Boston's Fenway Park. Those shows, livestreamed to benefit The Busyhead Project, raised more than $2.5 million for mental health resources, proving his message resonates far beyond the stage.

Together, L.L.Bean and Kahan are telling a story of New England both familiar and fresh. The collection highlights his offstage world of woods, streams, and four-legged companions, while reimagining outdoor icons for a new generation.

About L.L.Bean

L.L.Bean, Inc. is a leading multichannel merchant of quality outdoor gear and apparel. Founded in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean, the company began as a one-room operation selling a single product, the Maine Hunting Shoe. Still family owned, Shawn Gorman, great grandson of Leon Leonwood Bean, was named Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2013. While its business has grown over the years, L.L.Bean continues to uphold the values of its founder, including his dedication to quality, customer service and a love of the outdoors. In 2024, L.L.Bean donated over $6.8 million to outdoor and community-enriching organizations focused on increasing access to and inclusivity in the outdoors. L.L.Bean operates 66 stores in 19 states across the United States, along with 25 stores in Japan and 14 stores in Canada, in partnership with Jaytex Group. The 220,000-sq. ft. L.L.Bean retail store campus in Freeport, ME, is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and welcomes more than 3 million visitors every year. L.L.Bean can be found worldwide at www.llbean.com , Facebook , YouTube , Pinterest , and Instagram .

About Noah Kahan

2x GRAMMY® nominated Vermont singer & songwriter Noah Kahan has exploded from his New England roots into the global mainstream. At the core of his music are vulnerable lyrics and an unfiltered yet relatable honesty, as the critically acclaimed artist pens songs straight from the heart and cracks jokes with his signature, self-deprecating sense of humor. Throughout his career, Kahan has become globally renowned for his singular mix of Folk, Americana, and Rock, landing more than seven billion streams and a 4x Platinum Certification for his hit single "Stick Season." His widely adored Double Platinum-Certified album Stick Season and its breakthrough single are inspired by his hometown of Strafford, Vermont and earliest musical inspirations and songwriting heroes—from Paul Simon to Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens)—conveying a vivid representation of what he loves, fears, and struggles with most passionately. He followed up the album's massive global success with his sold-out "Stick Season Tour" and two extended versions of the record—Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever) and Stick Season (Forever), which both surpassed sales of the original and featured new singles "Dial Drunk" and "Forever," as well as collaborations with the likes of Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, Hozier, Gregory Alan Isakov, Gracie Abrams, Sam Fender, and Lizzy McAlpine. Kahan's latest "We'll All Be Here Forever World Tour" saw him performing in sold-out stadiums and arenas around the globe, including two sold-out nights at Boston's iconic Fenway Park. The shows were livestreamed to benefit his mental health initiative The Busyhead Project, which has raised over $4.5 million dollars to date to expand access to mental healthcare and fight the stigma around mental health. His live album, Live From Fenway Park, was released following the career-defining shows as the final installment of the Stick Season chapter.

