Noah Steinsapir Named New General Counsel & Executive Vice President at Mad Engine LLC

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mad Engine is excited to announce it has named Noah Steinsapir as its new General Counsel and Executive Vice President. Noah will work closely with the entire Mad Engine team to help scale Mad Engine's legal capabilities. He will be responsible for all aspects of Mad Engine's legal work including intellectual property, commercial contracts, production and distribution agreements, licensing, regulatory matters, litigation, privacy issues and overall legal support to Mad Engine.

"Mad Engine's leadership in the licensed apparel space as demonstrated by its best in class design, its speed to retail capabilities, its deep industry relationships and its track record of yearly growth were all obvious draws to me. On a much more personal note, Mad Engine's commitment to sustainability/the environment, its dedication to supporting the community and the fact it is a minority owned, minority operated business all resonate with me on a much deeper level," said Noah Steinsapir. "I am grateful for the opportunity to work with a team of employees who are both best in class and committed to doing the right thing. I hope to also be an asset and contribute to the Mad Engine culture which has made it the most trusted name in the licensed apparel space."

"We are very pleased to add such a talented and experienced executive to our senior management team," said Danish Gajiani, Mad Engine's CEO. "Noah's in-depth knowledge of the apparel industry and broad legal, commercial and operational experience will be important to our Company's continued growth."

Noah joins us with over a decade of legal experience, including leading the legal department for two other medium sized consumer product companies. Prior to working as a general counsel, Noah cut his teeth on "bet the company" litigations at some of the Country's most prestigious international law firms, including Mayer Brown and McDermott Will and Emery. Noah brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the product, litigation, regulatory, licensing and distribution, intellectual property and employment and other legal areas.

Please join Mad Engine in welcoming Noah to the Mad Engine Family.

