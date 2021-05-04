Noah System Introduces Technology to Automate Water Safety Protocols as Schools and Offices Reopen
School building engineer invents device that eliminates lead, copper and bacteria from water in pipes left idle during pandemic shutdown
CHICAGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ongoing concerns about drinking water safety have reached new heights as students and workers return to buildings closed for more than a year during the COVID-19 pandemic. Research shows that stagnant water left idle in pipes for just days can leach dangerous levels of contaminates including lead, copper, and Legionella bacteria. Pandemic-length closures have significantly increased risks at our schools and offices.
Noah System (Noah), a patented water safety technology, automates recommended flushing protocols, eliminating significant labor and cost barriers to ensuring safe water in our schools and offices. Experts including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention promote flushing as the most effective strategy for removing contaminates, but strict compliance with weekly manual flushing programs is a significant challenge for building engineers.
Michael Ramos, Chicago Public Schools building engineer and founder of Noah, saw the challenges firsthand as he implemented water safety programs in schools. He invented a new device that automates water flushing protocols—eliminating significant time, labor, and cost barriers to keeping water safe in public spaces. Noah's installations in schools, businesses and homes have taken water with contaminate levels at 10 times the EPA limit and reduced them to undetectable.
"Flushing water systems is highly effective at removing lead and bacteria from a building's drinking water," says Ramos. "But it's nearly impossible for schools and businesses to manually comply with recommended flushing protocols, especially with so many additional safety policies to implement while bringing back students or employees."
The patented Noah System is a first of its kind, low cost, automatic system that controls the flushing of existing plumbing components in an effective, efficient and prescribed manner. Once the $395 unit is installed, there are no additional labor resources or costly filters required.
Noah System is a patented water quality maintenance device that automates flushing protocols with a proven (metric verifiable), cost-effective technology that boosts compliance and makes sure drinking water meets EPA standards. Noah was invented by Michael Ramos, a school building engineer who set out to help solve the issue of lead in drinking water in our schools. Noah is effective in commercial, institutional and residential installations. More at www.noahsystem.co
