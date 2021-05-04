Noah System Introduces Technology to Automate Water Safety Protocols as Schools and Offices Reopen

Noah's installations have taken water with contaminate levels at 10 times EPA limits and reduced them to undetectable. Tweet this

Michael Ramos, Chicago Public Schools building engineer and founder of Noah, saw the challenges firsthand as he implemented water safety programs in schools. He invented a new device that automates water flushing protocols—eliminating significant time, labor, and cost barriers to keeping water safe in public spaces. Noah's installations in schools, businesses and homes have taken water with contaminate levels at 10 times the EPA limit and reduced them to undetectable.

"Flushing water systems is highly effective at removing lead and bacteria from a building's drinking water," says Ramos. "But it's nearly impossible for schools and businesses to manually comply with recommended flushing protocols, especially with so many additional safety policies to implement while bringing back students or employees."

The patented Noah System is a first of its kind, low cost, automatic system that controls the flushing of existing plumbing components in an effective, efficient and prescribed manner. Once the $395 unit is installed, there are no additional labor resources or costly filters required.

Noah System is a patented water quality maintenance device that automates flushing protocols with a proven (metric verifiable), cost-effective technology that boosts compliance and makes sure drinking water meets EPA standards. Noah was invented by Michael Ramos, a school building engineer who set out to help solve the issue of lead in drinking water in our schools. Noah is effective in commercial, institutional and residential installations. More at www.noahsystem.co

