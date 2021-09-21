Noah System's Revolutionary Technology Ensures Schools and Child Care Facilities Meet Tougher EPA Standards

Noah System helps schools proactively get ahead of water safety issues before testing results must be made public. Tweet this

"EPA's new Lead and Copper rule is a big win for students and parents, but it creates significant compliance and risk issues for facilities already under pressure with COVID-19 public health measures," says Noah System president Michael Ramos. "Our innovative solution eases the burden and helps organizations proactively get ahead of issues before testing results are made public."

Noah and partners' turnkey solution is in use at more than 180,000 sites across 19 states. Existing installations have taken water with contaminate levels as high as 10 times the EPA limit and quickly reduced them all the way to undetectable—well below current EPA acceptable levels.

Ramos, a Chicago Public Schools building engineer, believes that when it comes to water in schools, any lead is too much lead. He saw the challenges firsthand of implementing water safety programs in schools and invented the patented Noah System—a first of its kind, low cost device that automatically controls the flushing of existing plumbing.

Noah System

Noah System is a first of its kind, patented water quality maintenance device that automates flushing protocols with a proven (metric verifiable), cost-effective technology that boosts compliance and guarantees drinking water exceeds EPA standards. Noah was invented by Michael Ramos, a school building engineer who set out to solve the issue of lead in drinking water in schools. More at www.noahsystem.co.

Noah System Partners

With training, sampling, communications, and remediation all rolled into one, Noah System and partners provide end-to-end school and child care facility solutions. More about 120Water at www.120Water.com. More about Hydroviv at www.hydroviv.com.

