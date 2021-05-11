Noah Text Releases Free, Easy-to-Use Tech Tool To Make Reading Easier for Dyslexic and Struggling Readers

Noah Text highlights critical word patterns within texts, enabling struggling readers, developing readers, those with dyslexia, and English language learners to read with increased fluency, accuracy, and stamina while building skills and confidence. Noah Text allows readers to see sound-parts within words, providing a way for them to decode and enunciate words that are otherwise difficult to access. The resulting improvements in reading accuracy and fluency free up cognitive resources that readers can devote to comprehending the meaning of the text.

"We are really excited that we've found a way to give educators and parents access to Noah Text at no cost," said Sarah K. Blodgett, Noah Text's Founder and CEO. "With StrongReader™ Builder, anyone who knows how to cut and paste or upload a document can now make text passages and longer documents available to the struggling readers in their lives."

Individuals and schools can sign up for a FREE account at app.noahtext.com. The company's mission is to make Noah Text available in ALL print and digital media to give everyone the ability to excel in reading. Publishers, platform services, and ed tech companies are invited to contact Ms. Blodgett at [email protected] to discuss how they can incorporate Noah Text into their products.

About Noah Text®

Noah Text was designed to address the fact that the English language has one of the most irregular, complex writing systems in the world, leading to much higher rates of dyslexia and struggle. Noah Text is a patent-pending methodology that simulates predictable writing systems by guiding readers toward the most critical patterns in English. Noah Text has received ongoing recognition from literacy specialists and education professionals since its release in 2016. In 2017, Noah Text was selected as an Innovation Showcase Panelist by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), Education Business Forum.



