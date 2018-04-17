NOAH'S BAG Invented DDK-383

Patent pending NOAH'S BAG offers an effective way to protect furniture and appliances in the event of a flood. In doing so, it could help to prevent flood damage. As a result, it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, NOAH'S BAG is easy to store when not in use and it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a simple way to help save your household items from flood damage."

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently vailable for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DDK-383, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noahs-bag-invented-ddk-383-300629925.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

