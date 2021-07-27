Noah's Park, An Animal Sanctuary in Orange County, NY, Offered For Sale

Established in 1985 by the current owners, it began as a veterinary hospital and grooming/boarding facility and evolved into an animal sanctuary . The owners have decided to retire and seek someone to take up the torch of Noah's Park. Right now, Noah's Park serves solely as a sanctuary for animals, but it is full of potential.

The 7.4-acres property has three large structures and several outbuildings. The main residence is a 3,458-square-foot, 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath, Cape Cod style home, decorated in a style befitting an animal sanctuary. Across from that sits a 1,680-square-foot Veterinary Hospital with reception area, surgery center, examination rooms, break room, kitchen and parking.

Adjacent to the Veterinary Hospital is the 3,348-square-foot boarding and grooming facility, featuring reception area, grooming center, indoor boarding facilities, kennels, fenced outdoor run and an attached stable leading to a fenced pasture. Additional structures include fenced enclosures where larger animals are housed and cared for and a finished shed with electric.

This property would be perfect for a veterinary doctor looking to open a practice or specializing in animal rehabilitation or large animals, an equestrian enthusiast, a canine trainer and breeder or someone who wants to host an animal sanctuary. Anyone who takes on Noah's Park should ideally share the same passion as the previous owners so the sanctuary can be brought to its potential and remain a beloved destination.

The park and its animals including a wallaby, alpacas, porcupine, honey bear, a toucan, and many more have given back to the community: The animals have been volunteered for education, been guests at birthday parties, worked with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and visited schools and nursing homes. Noah's Park is a listed tourist destination and has been featured in numerous trade publications.

