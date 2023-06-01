NOBCO Announces Relocation of 2023 Annual Economic Development Conference in Miami-Dade County, Florida in Solidarity with NAACP's Travel Advisory

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Organization of Black County Officials (NOBCO) announce the relocation of the NOBCO 37th Annual Conference scheduled to take place June 21st through 25th of 2023 in Miami-Dade, County, FL. This decision has been made in solidarity with the NAACP's May 20th travel advisory for the State of Florida "in direct response to Governor Ron DeSantis' aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs in Florida schools." The conference will be moved to Charlotte - Mecklenburg County, North Carolina in mid-October of 2023.

The Annual NOBCO Conference, which brings together county officials from across the nation, serves as a vital platform for best practices in county governments, networking, knowledge sharing, and advancing policies which impact communities throughout this nation. NOBCO has decided to take a principled stance against recent developments in Florida and denounce the actions of the Florida General Assembly and Governor Ron DeSantis that undermine racial equity and social justice.

NOBCO strongly condemns the passage of race-based laws by the Florida legislature and their subsequent signing into law by the governor. These laws attempt to turn back the clock on the Black community by restricting the use of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in public schools and colleges to reveal structural violence to people of color, as well as other divisive measures which pose a threat to the progress made in addressing systemic racism and promoting inclusivity.

Tarrant County Commissioner, past-President of the National Association of Counties (NACo) and Co-Chairman of NOBCO, Roy Charles Brooks and Co-Chairman, Derek Albert, stand in unison with unwavering support of the NAACP's travel warning for Florida. The recent legislation passed in the state undermines NOBCO's shared values of equality and justice. "As an organization committed to empowering Black county officials, we cannot, in good conscience, proceed with our conference in a state that enacts laws detrimental to democracy."

Milli Moto, CEO/Executive Director of NOBCO adds, "Moving the NOBCO conference out of Florida is a difficult decision, but it is one that aligns with our core commitment to social justice. We believe that by standing in solidarity with the NAACP we send a clear message that racial equality is non-negotiable. We strongly encourage our county members, other organizations, individuals, and corporations to stand with NOBCO and the NAACP and join us in this cause."

The NAACP has long been at the forefront of fighting for civil rights and racial justice in America. Their call for a Florida travel advisory is based on the understanding that legislation targeting people of color, as well as the LGBTQ+ community, can further perpetuate systemic inequality and limit educational opportunities for marginalized communities.

In light of this decision, NOBCO will relocate the 2023 annual conference in efforts to continue promoting the interests of Black elected officials and advance the cause of racial equity. NOBCO remains committed to fostering inclusive environments which empower individuals and will continue to collaborate on initiatives aimed at dismantling systemic racism.

About NOBCO: The National Organization of Black County Officials (NOBCO) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the professional development and representation of Black county officials across the United States of America. NOBCO provides networking opportunities, limitless resources, and advocacy to support the success and empowerment of its members and affiliates. For more information contact [email protected].

SOURCE National Organization of Black County Officials