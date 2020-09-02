Nobel Biocare USA appoints Dr. Reena Gajjar to head clinical and professional development

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobel Biocare USA is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Reena Gajjar as Vice President, Clinical & Professional Development.

As a prosthodontist and entrepreneur, Dr. Gajjar has founded and scaled services, software and physical solutions in the dental, technology, education and aesthetic industries. She completed her dental education at the University of Western Ontario and practiced as a general dentist for 6 years. She then obtained her specialty in prosthodontics at the Eastman Dental Center and maintained a private prosthodontic practice in London, Canada.

Dr. Gajjar cofounded the Hands-On Training Institute in 1991, a leading dental implant training facility. She was also the cofounder of My Dental Hub, an online dental patient education software company. Her clinical proficiency, combined with her technology and education expertise, makes her a compelling addition to the Nobel Biocare team. Dr. Gajjar recently completed a graduate program in business strategy and data analytics at Harvard University, where she was the winner of the inaugural pitch competition.

"With this addition, we are adding an exceptional talent to our leadership team to lead all aspects of clinical technologies and the advancement and implementation of our professional development programs. In addition, Dr. Gajjar will set the strategic direction of our restorative and referral-based dental business in North America, with a strong focus on the development and relationship management with key experts, speakers, universities, and third-party partners, to assure successful operation and execution of programs," said Pamela Bonnett, Nobel Biocare Vice President, North America.

Dr. Gajjar will leverage her track record in building progressive dental learning systems to help Nobel Biocare continue to evolve as a leader in dental education throughout North America.

Nobel Biocare is a world leader in the field of innovative implant-based dental restorations. The company's portfolio offers solutions from single tooth to fully edentulous indications with dental implant systems (including key brands NobelActive® and NobelParallel™), a comprehensive range of high-precision individualized prosthetics and CAD/CAM systems (NobelProcera®), digital solutions for treatment planning (DTX Studio™ suite) and guided surgery, as well as biomaterials (creos™ regenerative solutions). Nobel Biocare supports its customers through all phases of professional development, offering world-class training and education along with practice support and patient information materials.

