Nobel Laureate Dr. Michael Houghton joins API Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Houghton was named the 2020 Nobel Prize winner in Physiology or Medicine along with Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice in recognition of their discovery of the hepatitis C (HCV) virus. His research in the field of viral hepatitis has led to improved blood safety and hepatitis C treatment. The viral infection can now be cured in virtually all patients. Dr. Houghton has impacted thousands of lives with his groundbreaking discoveries. He is currently the Director of The Li Ka Shing Applied Virology Institute (LKSAVI) and is working on a vaccine for hepatitis C.

'We are honoured to have Dr. Houghton join our Scientific Advisory Board.' says API CEO Andrew MacIsaac. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in vaccine development, virology, and drug discovery. This will only help to further strengthen our efforts to establish Alberta as a world-leading life sciences hub.'

Dr. Houghton will join Dr. Launa Aspeslet, CEO of TRIO, Dr. Brian Corrigan, Global Head of Clinical Pharmacology at Pfizer, Majid Vakilynejad, Senior Director at Takeda, Jamie Lucien, biotech patent lawyer, Dr. Robert Foster, CEO of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, and Salma Jutt, VP US & Global Marketing at Abbott as one of API's expert scientific advisors.

"I am delighted to join the Scientific Advisory Board of API. I am really impressed with their work and their impressive network of clients which is considerably enhancing Alberta's pharma and biotech sector. I very much look forward to our two institutes working closely together." says Dr. Houghton.

