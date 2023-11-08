Nobel Laureate Hartmut Michel Joins Verseon's Scientific Advisory Board

Director of Max Planck Institute's Biophysics Department of Molecular Membrane Biology to advise Verseon on its platform and pipeline development

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verseon is pleased to announce that Dr. Hartmut Michel, winner of the 1988 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, has joined the company's scientific advisory board. Dr. Michel's work in X-ray crystallography established improved methodologies for crystallizing cellular membrane proteins and elucidating their structures.

Among the many awards and prizes Dr. Michel has received are the Biophysics Prize of the American Physical Society and the Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz Prize, the highest honor awarded in German scientific research. He has been a member of the German Academy of Sciences Leopoldina and the Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences since 1995, an international member of the US Academy of Sciences since 1996, and a Foreign Member of the UK's Royal Society since 2005.

Dr. Michel is the emeritus Director of the Max Planck Institute Biophysics Department of Molecular Membrane Biology and an adjunct professor at the University of Frankfurt. His research now concentrates on cellular respiration and active transport across cell membranes. The goal of his research projects is to fight diseases like tuberculosis and cancer.

"The advancements Verseon has made in quantum mechanical modeling of protein-drug interactions is extremely impressive," commented Dr. Michel. "I look forward to working with them as they continue developing novel drugs for a range of major human diseases in which membrane-bound proteins are implicated."

Verseon's team is excited to have Dr. Michel join the company's scientific advisory board. CEO Adityo Prakash said, "Hartmut Michel's seminal work on membrane structure proteins has led to so much advancement in disease treatment. We are honored to have him on our advisory board."

Using its Deep Quantum Modeling + AI platform, Verseon is rolling out a steady stream of life-changing medicines. Each of the company's drug programs features multiple novel candidates with unique therapeutic properties. None of these candidates can be found by other current methods. Verseon's fast-growing pipeline addresses major human diseases in the areas of cardiometabolic disorders and cancers.

