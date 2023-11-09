Nobel Laureate Hartmut Michel Joins Verseon's Scientific Advisory Board

Pioneering expert in membrane protein structure and function to advise Verseon on its platform and pipeline development

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verseon is pleased to announce that Dr. Hartmut Michel, winner of the 1988 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, has joined the company's scientific advisory board. Dr. Michel's work in X-ray crystallography established methodologies for crystallizing cellular membrane proteins and elucidating their structures.

Dr. Michel is a recipient of the Biophysics Prize of the American Physical Society and is one of the original eleven recipients of the Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz Prize, the highest honor awarded in German scientific research. He is a member of the German Academy of Sciences Leopoldina and an international member of the US Academy of Sciences and a Foreign Member of the UK's Royal Society.

He is the emeritus Director and a scientific member of the Max Planck Institute of Biophysics and an adjunct professor at the University of Frankfurt. Dr. Michel's research now concentrates on cellular respiration, active transport across cell membranes, and finding new drug targets for various diseases. Some of his current research projects aim to fight diseases like tuberculosis and cancer.

"The advancements Verseon has made in quantum mechanical modeling of protein-drug interactions are extremely impressive," commented Dr. Michel. "I look forward to working with them as they continue developing novel drugs for a range of major human diseases in which membrane-bound proteins are implicated."

Verseon's team is excited to have Dr. Michel join the company's scientific advisory board. CEO Adityo Prakash said, "Hartmut Michel's seminal work on membrane protein structures and mechanisms has led to so much advancement in disease treatment. We are honored to have him on our advisory board."

About Verseon

Verseon International Corporation ( www.verseon.com ) is transforming the delay, prevention, and treatment of disease. Using its Deep Quantum Modeling + AI platform, Verseon is rolling out a steady stream of life-changing medicines. Each of the company's drug programs features multiple novel candidates with unique therapeutic properties. None of these candidates can be found by other current methods. Verseon's fast-growing pipeline addresses major human diseases in the areas of cardiometabolic disorders and cancers. The company's supporters and advisors include multiple Nobel laureates, former heads of R&D of major pharmaceutical companies, and various key opinion leaders in medicine.

