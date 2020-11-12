Nobel Laureate, Oramed SAB member Prof. Avram Hershko and Oramed CSO Dr. Miriam Kidron to be Featured on Biotalknology Webinar "Oral Delivery of Therapeutic Proteins - Oramed Story" on November 18, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq/TASE: ORMP) (www.oramed.com), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral drug delivery systems, announced today that Nobel Laureate Prof. Avram Hershko and Oramed Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Miriam Kidron will join Premas Biotech's Co-Founder and Managing Director Dr. Prabuddha Kundu and Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Nupur Mehrotra in Part 2 of a webinar titled "Oral Delivery of Therapeutic Proteins - Oramed Story" on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Prof. Hershko is a member of the Oramed Scientific Advisory Board.

Investors are invited to register for the webinar at: https://lnkd.in/djXe94H

Throughout history, oral administration has been regarded as the most convenient mode of drug delivery, as it requires minimal expertise and invasiveness. Although oral delivery works well for small-molecule drugs, oral delivery of proteins and peptides has been limited by acidic conditions in the stomach and low permeability across the intestinal epithelium.

Oramed has made tremendous strides in the oral delivery of proteins and peptides, beginning with its oral insulin ORMD-0801 which is entering Phase 3 trials in the U.S.

On Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. ET, in the conclusion of a two-part webinar series, the session will focus on the "Oral Delivery of Therapeutic Proteins - Oramed Story".

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals is a platform technology pioneer in the field of oral delivery solutions for drugs currently delivered via injection. Established in 2006, with offices in New York and Israel, Oramed has developed a novel Protein Oral Delivery (POD™) technology. Oramed is seeking to revolutionize the treatment of diabetes through its proprietary lead candidate, ORMD-0801, which has the potential to be the first commercial oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes. The Company has completed multiple Phase II clinical trials under an Investigational New Drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In addition, Oramed is developing an oral GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) analog capsule, ORMD-0901.

