Nobel Learning Communities, Inc. to Operate the Preschool at Philadelphia's Centre Square

PHILADELPHIA, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobel Learning Communities, Inc. is pleased to announce that it assumed operation of the preschool at the Centre Square office complex in Center City Philadelphia on April 1. This marks Nobel Learning Communities' third Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Philadelphia, with a fourth planned to open at the new mixed-use property 1300 Fairmount Avenue in early 2020.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to provide high quality early childhood education at this Center City landmark location," said Patricia B. Miller, President of Nobel Learning Communities, Inc. "As a Pennsylvania-based company, we're excited to welcome Centre Square to our family of schools and expand our presence in Philadelphia. We look forward to continuing the highest standard of early education and care for students at Centre Square."

The preschool, located on the Concourse level of 1500 Market Street, can accommodate up to 168 children in its state-of-the-art 22,000 square-foot facility. The bright and open design includes three indoor play spaces, tailored to the varying needs of children age infant to five years.

Nobel Learning Communities currently operates 30 Chesterbrook Academy schools in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Chesterbrook Academy Preschools combine learning experiences and structured play in a fun, safe and nurturing environment. Their signature Links to Learning curriculum ensures a high-caliber, developmentally appropriate education.

About Nobel Learning Communities, Inc.

Nobel Learning Communities, Inc., part of Spring Education Group, is a national network that includes 200 private preschools, elementary, middle, and high schools in 19 states, as well as the Laurel Springs online school. Our curriculum creates a strong educational foundation, and our skilled teachers tailor instruction for their individual students. For more information, or to find a school near you, please visit www.NobelLearning.com.

