Nobel Learning Communities' Summer Camps Inspire Children to Explore and Make an Impact Locally and Beyond

Nobel Learning operates summer camps at its private preschools and elementary schools, including Chesterbrook Academy®, Merryhill School®, Enchanted Care®, Discovery Isle® Preschool, Carrington Academy and Xplor®. Camp dates vary by location, and scheduling is flexible so families can choose the best dates for them. To locate a participating school nearest you, visit https://www.nobellearning.com/schools-by-state/.

"We are proud to offer our campers a wide array of exciting activities to help them expand their horizons, embark on new adventures, and most importantly, have fun," said Patricia B. Miller, President of Nobel Learning Communities, Inc. "Our exceptional camps are led by caring and dedicated staff who create an environment that fosters lifelong friendships and unforgettable summer experiences."

About Nobel Learning Communities, Inc.

Nobel Learning Communities, Inc. is a national network of 200 private schools, including preschools, elementary, middle, and high schools in 19 states across the nation. Our curriculum creates a strong educational foundation, and our skilled teachers tailor instruction for their individual students. For more information, or to find a school near you, please visit www.NobelLearning.com.

